Juliana Mokri started playing T-ball at a young age.
She has continued with baseball, and looks to take it as far as possible.
“I decided I wanted to play baseball,” said Mokri, who is in eighth grade at Braden Middle School.
A pitcher-second baseman-third baseman, Mokri said she received pitching lessons at age 7.
“My Dad [Chad] taught me a lot,” Mokri said. “I throw a four-seam, two-seam, curve ball and slider.”
This summer, Mokri played for the Bruisers 14U team.
Coach Andy Clutter was glad to have Mokri on the squad.
“She does a good job, and is pitching well,” Clutter said. “She works hard and is a coachable kid.”
The Bruisers played around 30 games. Home games were at Edgewood High School and the team traveled to such places as Aurora, Willoughby and Mentor.
Mokri said she was treated just like one of the boys.
Some of her opponents didn’t feel the same way.
“There was some chatter of how far they’re going to hit the ball against her,” Clutter said. “When she struck out a few players, they don’t say that anymore.”
Mokri finished with 40 strikeouts in 46.1 innings
She has aspirations of playing in high school and beyond.
“I just want to make the team and be the best I can,” Mokri said. “I want to make it to the pros.”
Clutter, who coaches the Lakeside junior high school team, said Mokri received good experience this summer.
“We’ve were in every game she pitched,” he said. “There wasb’t much of a drop off.”
Clutter also coached Mokri in the spring at Lakeside.
“She’s going to have to work at it, but that’s OK,” he said.
Mokri is planning on participating in volleyball in the fall, basketball in the winter and track and field next spring.
“I’m playing volleyball for the fun of it,” she said. “Basketball will help increase my speed and track can help my arms.”
Mokri also realizes the work that will be involved in baseball.
“I’ll practice at home, and try to increase my speed, and run everyday,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.