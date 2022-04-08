Staff Report
Matt McBride and Alex Bryan each recorded top-three finishes during the John Homon Open Thursday at Mount Union.
McBride, a junior from Conneaut, grabbed a victory in the 400 meters, running 48.09, which sits second in Division III.
Eric Gregory, of Gallaudet, holds the top spot at 48.00 unofficially
Bryan, a senior from Geneva, finished third in the 1,500 in a time of 4:03.41.
• Akron freshman and Grand Valley graduate Jacob Glavickas placed second in the men’s 400 meters in a career-best time of 50.26 during the Stan Romanoski Open hosted by West Virginia last month.
• Kent State redshirt sophomore and Madison graduate Nolan Landis won the shot put (54’-3.25”) and placed second in the discus throw (170’-5”) during the Northeast Ohio Quad last weekend at Ashland.
• Kent State sophomore and Geneva graduate Jacob Mirabell placed third in the 1500 at 3:58.38 during the Northeast Ohio Quad last weekend at Ashland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.