Staff Report
Senior Matt McBride last competed for the Mount Union track team at SPIRE in the spring during the Division III Outdoor National Championships.
The Conneaut graduate, along with teammates Jared Storm, Tyler Gill and Justin Knoch, won the programs sixth outdoor 4x400-meter relay title in a time of 3:09.44 which was .58 seconds ahead of second-place Rowan.
McBride also earned his second All-American honor, finishing fourth in the open 400 at 46.87. McBride and his teammates will make the trek to SPIRE for the Midwest Open indoor meet on Saturday. The 10th annual event returns after a COVID-19 hiatus. Action is scheduled to start at 9 a.m.
Tickets are $10 general admission, and free for children 6 and under.
“I am very excited to be back at SPIRE,” McBride said. “It’s a great facility and it’s always great to be able to run there. I’m very excited to be able to run in a large meet and a lot of different runners.”
McBride opened the Ohio Athletic Conference Men’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week of honors by posting the top time in Division III in the 400 at 49.00 seconds which converts to a 48.23 during the Toy Drive Opener in Alliance in December.
“Already running a good time is really relaxing mainly because I can see how far I have progressed from previous years and I am ready to see what that progress leads to,” McBride said.
McBride also threw down a 22.65 in the 200 which converts to a 22.26 which is good for seventh in the nation currently.
It was McBride’s first athlete of the week award this season and second in his career.
“I have a lot of goals this indoor season,” he said. “I plan on running a DIII national record in the 500, 600, and 4x200. I plan on winning the open 400 at the national meet and win the 4x400 relay.”
The Mount Union men’s and women’s track and field teams were picked by the conference coaches
to finish atop the
Ohio Athletic Conference. The Purple Raiders look to continue a run of success at the OAC Indoor Championships as the men aim for their 11th straight conference title.
Last winter, McBride posted an All-American honor in the 400, placing sixth with a time of 49.04, during the NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field Championships at the JDL Fast Track in Winston Salem, North Carolina.
