Staff Report
University of Mount Union senior Matt McBride finished his indoor season over the weekend in the NCAA Division III Nationals at Birmingham, Alabama.
The Conneaut graduate placed in the top-eight in both events he competed in — as part of the 4X400 relay and the open 400 — and earned All-American honors in both events.
In the 4X400, McBride and teammates Jared Storm, Justin Knoch and Tyler Gill finished runner-up, breaking a school record in a time of 3:12.05.
SUNY Geneseo finished ahead of the Purple Raiders, running a 3:11.64. McBride ran 48.17, good for eighth, in the 400.
Ramapo’s Cheickna Traore took first in a time of 46.85.
The outdoor season is scheduled to start March 23-25 in Lynchburg, Virginia.
NAC ALL-STAR GAMES
Saint John and Pymatuning Valley basketball players are scheduled to take the floor tonight for the Northeastern Athletic Conference basketball games at Badger High School.
The girls game is slated for 5:30 p.m., followed by the boys contest.
Representing the Heralds girls squad are Colleen Andersen and Eva Oster. Alaina Neczeporenko and Mia Hall are slated to play for the Lakers.
There is 3-point contest also scheduled. Andersen will represent Saint John and Leah DeMoss for PV.
In the boys game, Jesus Hernandez and Vin Narducci are slated to play for the Heralds and Tyler Britton and Blake Krznaric for the Lakers.
Jimmy Severino and Britton are Saint John’s and PV’s representatives, respectively, in the 3-point contest.
