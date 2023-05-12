CONNEAUT — Corpus Christi’s Matthew 25 group will be hosting a burger night at the Parish Hall from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 19.
Cole slaw, a dessert and water or coffee will also be available at the event.
The burger night is one of a number of fund-raisers planned by Matthew 25 to help expand Corpus Christi’s outreach ministries.
The meal will be prepared under the direction of head chef Gabe Cellini.
Matthew 25 was formed last summer, and encompasses community outreach programs of Corpus Christi Parish. Those programs include Mary’s Kitchen, emergency food assistance, and blessing boxes throughout the city.
