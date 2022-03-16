Note: All Datebook events are open to the public.
17 – MEDICARE INFORMATIONAL SEMINAR: 5:30 p.m., Kingsville Public Library, 6006 Academy St. 440-224-0239.
17 – MENTAL HEALTH AND DRUG COURT GRADUATION: Zoom meeting 9 a.m., 833-0850-9637, pass: 545030.
18 – DRIVE THRU LUNCH: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Kingsville Presbyterian Church, 3049 W. Main St., Kingsville.
18 – HARPERSFIELD VOLUNTEER FIRE FISH FRY: 5-7 p.m., Harpersfield Community Center, 5604 Cork Cold Springs Road, Geneva.
18 – SWISS STEAK DINNER: 4-6:30 p.m., Wayne Town Hall, 3280 Route 322, Williamsfield.
19 – CRAFT SHOW: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Ashtabula Elks Club, 3115 Lake Road W., Ashtabula.
19 – HUNTSBURG CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 12435 Madison Roand, Huntsburg.
20 – K OF C BREAKFAST BUFFET: 8 a.m.-noon, Geneva-Madison Knights of Columbus, 6113 N. Ridge Road W., Geneva.
20 – PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Wayne Town Hall, 3280 Route 322, Williamsfield.
21 – CABIN FEVER CRAFTS: 6 p.m., Kingsville Public Library, 6006 Academy St., Kingsville. Preregistration required. 440-224-0239.
21 – DROP IN STORY AND CRAFT: 10 a.m., Conneaut Public Library, 304 Buffalo St., Conneaut. For ages 2-5. www.conneaut.lib.oh.us.
21 – GO FOOD PANTRY: 10 a.m.-noon, GO Ministry, 3703 Ave., Ashtabula. Photo ID required.
23 – CABIN FEVER CRAFTS: 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., Kingsville Public Library, 6006 Academy St., Kingsville. Preregistration required. 440-224-0239.
