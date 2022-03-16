MARCH
Send meeting notices to community@starbeacon.com
17 – ASHTABULA COUNTY BOARD OF DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES: building utilization committee meeting 5 p.m., regular meeting 6 p.m., Board of Developmental Disabilities, 2505 S. Ridge Road E., Kingsville.
17 – CONNEAUT PORT AUTHORITY: regular meeting 6 p.m., Port Authority Office, 929 Broad St., Conneaut.
18 – ASHTABULA CITY COUNCIL FINANCE AND PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 8:30 a.m., Municipal Building, 4717 Main Ave., Ashtabula.
21 – ASHTABULA CITY COUNCIL: regular meeting 7 p.m., teleconference http://cityofashtabula.com/stream-council-meetings/ questions at clerkofcouncil@ashtabulacity.com.
21 – ASHTABULA COUNTY MENTAL HEALTH AND RECOVERY SERVICES BOARD: regular meeting 6:30 p.m., digital meeting. Email mwalton@ashtabulamhrs.org or call 440-992-3121 for login info.
21 – ASHTABULA COUNTY TECHNICAL AND CAREER CENTER BOARD: regular meeting 10 a.m., Room 104 Dr. Jerome R. Brockway Administrative Complex, 1565 Route 167, Jefferson.
21 – ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP PARK COMMISSION: 10 a.m., Park Office, 1700 E. 1 St., Ashtabula.
21 – AUSTINBURG TOWNSHIP: regular meeting 7:30 p.m. Austinburg Township Hall, Route 307.
21 – KINGSVILLE PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD MEETING: 6:30 p.m. 6006 Academy St.
21 – ROCK CREEK VILLAGE COUNCIL: regular meeting 7 p.m. Administration Building, 3081 W. Water St.
21 – SHEFFIELD TOWNSHIP: regular meeting 7 p.m. Sheffield Township Fire Department, 3636 Sheffield Monroe Road.
21 – TRUMBULL TOWNSHIP ZONING COMMISSION: 7:30 p.m. Community Meeting Center/ Fire Hall, Route 534.
22 – CONNEAUT PLANNING COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Conneaut City Hall Council Chambers, 294 Main St., Conneaut.
22 – CONNEAUT ZONING BOARDS OF APPEALS: 6 p.m., Conneaut City Hall Council Chambers, 294 Main St., Conneaut.
22 – SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES: regular meeting 6 p.m., Township Administration Office, 7247 Center Road, Ashtabula.
23 – CONNEAUT AREA CITY SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION: special meeting 10 a.m., Conneaut Board of Education, 230 Gateway Ave Suite B, Conneaut.
23 – CONNEAUT AREA CITY SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION: work session 5 p.m., regular meeting 5:30 p.m., Conneaut High School library, 381 Mill St., Conneaut.
23 – KINGSVILLE TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES: 7 p.m. Kingsville Township Garage, 5890 Cemetery Road.
Datebook and Agenda are published every Monday and Thursday. The Star Beacon cannot guarantee a notice to run and request all entries be submitted by noon Friday for the following week. Email community@starbeacon.com with all events and meetings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.