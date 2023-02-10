MADISON — It was a celebration 39 years in the making.
Before the Blue Streaks game with Willoughby South, Scott Ferra, a 1984 graduate and previous all-time leading scorer for Madison, was on hand for a ceremony to honor JP Dragas, who set the new mark Tuesday night against Perry.
Ferra said when the school reached out to him, he was not even aware that he had the record.
“I don’t think they kept track of that stuff back then,” Ferra said with a laugh.
Ferra scored 1,327 career points in his playing days, days in which there was no 3-point shot.
Dragas hit point number 1,329 on Tuesday. He added 25 more Friday night, although the Blue Streaks fell to the Rebels in overtime 56-52.
The irony was until about a week ago, Dragas was not aware how close to breaking it he was.
“My dad [John] asked me if I wanted to know,” he said. “I think it was [last] Saturday night. He told me I was within 100.”
A couple of 30-point games and a little bit of arithmetics later, Dragas knew he had to be very close.
“They were kind of trying to surprise me,” he said. “After the game, I saw the tweet go out and then I knew.”
The surprise may have been spoiled, but the humility he felt was still overwhelming.
“It’s an honor,” Dragas said. “To have the record set so long ago and have so many good guys come through Madison before me. A lot of people say That’s one of Madison’s best players ever.’ Now, maybe I can be in that conversation.”
Blue Streaks coach Nick Gustin said, not maybe, but definitely.
“It’s 39 years of a record that has stood when there has been some pretty good basketball players come through him,” the coach said. “And to be able to do it in three years like he has. We still have four games left this year and next year. It could be pretty special.”
Dragas benefitted from playing with great players such as his brothers, Alex and Dmitri, along with guys like Shane Gibson, Noah Tweedy and others.
But Gustin said the drive and determination Dragas exercises is something only he deserves credit.
“As you go through our program and the constant work ethic and constant will to be very good, the constant standard we hold our players to, it’s just one of the pieces of our puzzle getting to play with those guys,” Gustin said. “And now he’s really coming into his own. You get a close game like we did tonight and we have him around him, you always have a chance to win. That’s all we ask for.”
Unfortunately the pre-game celebration was dampened as Madison could not come away with the win.
South took an early lead, but the Blue Streaks battled back to lead at the half and maintain an advantage into the fourth quarter.
The Rebels, however, tied the game at 41 with 2:48 remaining in the fourth quarter. Then, South outscored Madison 10-6 in the overtime period.
Aside from Dragas’ 25 points, Madison received 16 points from Seth Negin and nine from Dom Magda.
The Blue Streaks (10-10) are scheduled to host Riverside on Tuesday.
