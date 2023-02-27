Staff Report
JP Dragas had a season to remember.
The Madison junior surpassed 1,000 career points and set the school’s all-time career scoring record.
He has capped it off by being selected the Division II Northeast Lakes District Player of the Year for the 2022-23 campaign.
“I am truly honored to have that title and to be recognized as one of the top players in the area,” Dragas said. “The award hadn’t crossed my mind at the beginning of the year because I was focused on helping my team succeed.”
Dragas, a 6-foot-1 guard, finished the season averaging 27.1 points, 6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.3 steals per contest.
He had 10 games of scoring 30 or more points with a season high of 48 in a Division II sectional semifinal loss to Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin.
“At the end of the day, I always think I’m the best guy on the floor each night and for others to feel that way about me is very humbling,” Dragas said. “I owe thanks to my great coaching staff and teammates who have helped me along the way.”
Dragas registered four doubles-doubles, two of them with points and assists.
“JP had a fantastic season that started right from Game 1 and continued to Game 22,” Blue Streaks coach Nick Gustin said. “This award is a testament to the work ethic that JP has and how he pushes himself along with his teammates.
“Over the course of the season, he grew into a complete player on both offense and defense, which freed up teammates to contribute to the success.”
The all-district teams, which is presented by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Assocation, are picked among schools from Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake and Lorain counties. They are selected by a group of reporters from cleveland.com, the News-Herald in Willoughby, Chronicle-Telegram in Elyria, Morning Journal in Lorain and Star Beacon.
Also, Edgewood’s Zack Vencill, in DII, and Pymatuning Valley’s Tyler Britton, DIII, were first-team all-district choices.
The 6-1 senior averaged 25 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2 steals per game.
He tallied a team-record 45 points in a game against Harvey, and broke the 1,000-point career scoring barrier.
Britton, a 6-6 senior, tossed in 20.5 points and grabbed 8.1 rebounds per game this season.
He surpassed 1,000-career points during the season.
Jefferson junior Joseph DeGeorge, in DII; PV junior Blake Krznaric, DIII and Grand Valley senior Nate Boarski, DIV, were all second-team all-district choices.
Third-team all-district selections in the county consisted of: Lakeside senior Dasjuan Williams in DI; Edgewood junior Jacob Ernst, DII; Jefferson sophomore Anthony Covetta, DII and Conneaut junior Chance Loomis DIII.
Those who were on the honorable mention team included: Lakeside senior Kam Crockett and junior Jimmy Timonere in DI; Edgewood senior James Montanaro and junior Logan Kray, DII; Jefferson senior Grant Hitchcock, DII; Geneva senior Anthony Kosicek, junior Luke Smith and sophomore Luke Barbo, II; PV seniors Jon Moschell and Luke Harvey and junior Zane Neczeporenko, III; Conneaut senior Larry Hamm, DIII; GV juniors Jerry Schultz and Logan Zirzow, DIV and Saint John senior Jesus Hernandez and sophomore Vin Narducci.
