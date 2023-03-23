Staff Report
JP Dragas capped off the 2022-23 boys basketball season by earning Division II All-Ohio honors.
The DI-II teams were announced on Thursday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.
From Ashtabula County, Lakeside senior Dasjuan Williams was a D-I honorable mention all-state selection.
In D-II, Edgewood senior Zack Vencill and Jefferson junior Joe DeGeorge were special mention choices, while Jefferson sophomore Anthony Covetta checked in on the honorable mention team.
Dragas, a 6-foot-1 junior, averaged 27.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.3 steals this season for the Blue Streaks.
The Division II Northeast Lakes District Player of the Year had 10 games of 30-plus points with a season high of 48. Two of his double-doubles were in points and assists.
“To be recognized as one of the best players in Ohio is a tremendous honor,” Madison coach Nick Gustin said. “JP has become a well-rounded player through hard work and determination that has allowed him to showcase his abilities night after night over the the course of the season.”
Dragas joins his dad, Blue Streaks Athletic Director John Dragas, and brother, Alex Dragas, as all-Ohio choices.
John was selected honorable mention and Alex, second team, when they played.
“I was working to beat them both out,” Dragas said. “I worked really hard this year and to see my goals start to set in place is a blessing. It’s a true honor to have people recognize what I’ve been doing on the court.”
During the season, Dragas broke the 1,000-point career barrier, and also set the school’s career scoring record.
Williams, a 6-1 senior, averaged 19.6 points, eight rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.8 steals per game this season.
“The work I put in during the offseason finally starting to pay off,” he said.
DIVSION II
Vencill, a 6-1 senior, tossed in 25 points, grabbed 7.5 rebounds, dished out 3.5 assists and posted two rebounds per contest. He scored a team-record against Harvey with 45 points.
Vencill also surpassed the 1,000-career point mark.
“Zack is one of the hardest-working players I’ve ever coached,” Warriors coach John Bowler said. “A well-deserved honor.”
Edgewood finished 15-10 and played a D-II district semifinal contest.
DeGeorge, a 6-5 junior, averaged 21.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per outing for the Falcons. He recorded double-double games.
“I’m very excited to earn this recognition,” DeGeorge said. “We had a great season, and I’m excited to get back to work with my guys for next season.”
Covetta, a 6-2 sophomore, averaged 18 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.
“I would like to thank my coaches, team and family for supporting me no matter what,” Covetta said. “Coming in this year into a new program, and getting the love that I got from everyone is what kept me going. I’m ready to get back to work.”
Both were instrumental in Jefferson sharing the Northeast 8 Conference title this season.
“We are very proud of the recognition of both of them,” Falcons coach Rob Pisano said. “They are our hardest workers at practice in season and out.
“The both of them are very high-character student-athletes from great families that showed a lot of leadership with how young our team was this year. We are very excited about next year’s team having
these two return to lead us.”
In addition to Dragas and the Ashtabula County players, Columbus Bishop Ready senior Charlie Russell earned Division II third-team all-state honors.
He is the son of Jefferson graduate Norm Russell.
