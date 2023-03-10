COLUMBUS — Madison’s Noah Blough put his defensive wrestling skills to good use to stave off elimination during the consolation round of the state wrestling tournament on Friday.
Against Rossford’s Aiden Wilson in a Division II 157-pound consolation round at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Blough fought off a single leg attack in the first period for a 2-0 lead.
The junior then caught Wilson trying to score on a switch to start the second period, but instead sent him to his back for a 5-count.
Blough went on to record an 8-1 decision.
Blough was sent to the bottom bracket after a second-period pin at the hands of Graham Local’s Luke James.
Blough (27-7) will face Batavia’s Wyatt Eppert when wrestling resumes today.
A win will lock up a spot on the podium as a state placer for Blough.
The results were not as good for other area wrestlers on Friday.
Madison’s Jamie Harrison, Edgewood’s Ezekeil Lucas and Jefferson’s Mason Pawlowski all lost first round and consolation matches in DII to end their seasons.
Harrison, a senior, ended his season at 32-9; Lucas, a junior, finished at 34-15, and Pawlowski, a senior, closed at 35-17.
