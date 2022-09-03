“Log Cabin Days” returns Sept. 10 and 11 at Blakeslee Log Cabin on Seven Hills Road in Ashtabula. The Ashtabula County Historical Society is holding its annual fundraiser for the first time in two years.
New this year is the participation of Ralph Rice of Riceland Meadows, and John Wright, Jr. of Red Beet Row farm. Mr. Rice’s passion is teaching how to farm using draft horses. Riceland Meadows demonstrates an example of a sustainable horse farm with closed loops – they compost their animal waste and grow all the feed they need for their horses in their fields. Rice will be available to provide education on how to get into farming with Suffolk draft horses.
Also new is John Wright, Jr. of Red Beet Row, who will be teaching Foraging hikes periodically throughout the weekend. John’s passion is wild food and medicine. He is a plant nerd who can identify almost any plant you can point to. Join John on a hike around the Blakeslee property as he shows you what wild plants are useful.
Returning, amongst many others, is Terrie Schultz, who has been carving wood at Log Cabin Days for over 20 years, creating art for sale. Claar Butcher, the Blacksmith, has also been involved for decades. The list of historic handcrafts on display at this year’s event include:
Pit-Fired Pottery & Sculpture
Spinning w Wheel & Alpaca Fleece
Wood Carving & Burning
Quilting
Rope Baskets, Braided Rope, Antler Baskets
Foraging & Wild Plant ID
Apple-Butter Making in a Copper Pot
Painting
Blacksmithing
Drop Spindles, Cards and Twizzle Sticks
There will be an educational table from the Ashtabula County Beekeepers Association about Honeybees and Beekeeping, as well as honey for sale and sample honey sticks.
There will be an educational table hosted by Carrie Wimer, Local History/Genealogy/Archives Coordinator at Ashtabula County District Library. Wimer’s table will focus on Genealogy and how to do Genealogical research, as well as any kind of historical research, using the library’s resources.
There will be live music. Pickle Milk, Young and Blue, and musicians from all over gather together to make music at Log Cabin Days. Pickle Milk specializes in “Old Time Music,” which they define as “pre-Bluegrass.”
There will be tours of Blakeslee Log Cabin given by members of the Historical Society throughout the day. Learn about immigrant populations that came to Ashtabula County in the 1800s and the families that lived in the Blakeslee Log Cabin.
Log Cabin Days is an annual fundraiser for the Ashtabula County Historical Society. After two years of being unable to hold this event, the Historical Society has a lot of catching-up to do. There will be a Basket Raffle, where bidders can try to win an item from the raffle table. Items are donated from our vendors and local businesses in Ashtabula. There will also be Log Cabin Days t-shirts for sale!
