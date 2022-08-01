Now that the Deshaun Watson suspension has been announced, local Cleveland Browns fans are ready to move on and talk about what is happening on the field.
On Monday, Watson, the Browns first year quarterback, was suspended for six games after being accused by two dozen women in Texas of sexual misconduct during massage treatments, in what a disciplinary officer said was behavior “more egregious than any before reviewed by the NFL.”
The punishment handed out by the game’s disciplinary officer, former federal judge Sue L. Robinson, fell well short of what the NFL had asked for: an open-ended suspension of at least a year and a fine of at least $5 million for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.
Local fans reacted to the ruling.
“I said a month and a half ago it would be six games,” county Browns enthusiast Larry Laurello said.”I think it was a fair outcome given what the judge to had to work with.
“We all knew it had to be something, but it doesn’t completely ruin the Cleveland Browns season for the fans.”
Watson, who played for four seasons with Houston before being traded to Cleveland in March, recently settled 23 of 24 lawsuits filed by women alleging sexual harassment and assault during the treatments in 2020 and 2021.
The NFL has three days to appeal the decision.
Watson can continue to practice and play in exhibition games before his suspension begins the first week of the regular season.
He can return to practice in Week 4 and would be eligible to play on Oct. 23 when the Browns play at Baltimore.
“He starts fresh,” Laurello said.
Ronnie Kalil, an Edgewood graduate, said he wasn’t upset with the six-game suspension.
“We knew in the beginning of all this it was looking like it would be a lot longer,” he said.”The first four games of the season are very winnable if we can get our run defense going and keep our defense healthy.
“After the first six games, hopefully we can be sitting 4-2 or even 3-3 to make a big push with Watson. It’ll be a season of ups and downs, but I think Watson will prove he was worth all the offseason drama and big contract.”
The Browns open the regular season at Carolina on Sept. 11, host the New York Jets a week later, host Pittsburgh in a Thursday night game on Sept. 22 and go to Atlanta on Oct. 2.
Cleveland then hosts the Los Angeles Chargers and New England for the fifth and sixth games, respectively.
Dale Milano, a Saint John graduate, is glad the situation has been resolved.
“This decision took too long and put the Cleveland Browns in the news for the wrong reason,” he said. “I want sports to be about the games on the field, ice and court and take politics and this off-the-field crap out of the limelight.”
Denny Distelrath, of Conneaut, believes the ruling is a win for Watson.
“This was not a win for fans and women,” he said. “Not to mention, the Browns spent a lot of money for a guy who will be suspended for six games.
“If you look at the big picture, this guy has an enormous ceiling and could be great. If he fails and the drama affects the team, this could haunt the organization for years.”
