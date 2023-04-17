BOSTON — Eight runners presently residing in Ashtabula County, or former residents, represented the county well, finishing under 4:00 in the 127th running of the Boston Marathon, on Monday.
All eight finished between 3:07 and 3:58 through chilly temperatures and several rain shower along the 26..2 mile course from Hopkington to downtown Boston.
Nikos Burlingham, 39, of Conneaut, ran his first Boston Marathon after starting his running career six years ago. He said he ran junior high track, but decided to give running a shot.
"The Newton hills are no joke, but thanks to the spectators support, it was less grueling," he said. "I am glad I got to experience all the Boston Marathon. It was a once in a lifetime experience.
Kayla Bertholf, a 2018 Edgewood High School graduate, now lives in the Boston area.
"Boston is an incredibly tough course and I definitely did not get the time I was looking for, but it was still an incredibly awesome experience," she said.
Bertholf said she started to hit a wall around mile 11, and realized she wasn't going to get the re-qualifying time, but did run a 3:48.
"I decided at the halfway mark to shift gears from a PR to enjoying the experience," she said. "I am excited about trying to get back to my new home course in the future."
Boston regulars Craig Golen, Kathy Huggins, Steve Locy, Ken Bement and Erik Van't Veer all returned to the hallowed streets.
Van't Veer, of Ashtabula, said he hit his goal of 3:36, but the weather provided some challenges.
"When the rain started I got cold," he said. "I did manage to run up all the hills including Heartbreak, but my hamstrings cramped shortly afterwards," he said. "I took some electrolytes and was good from there on."
Golen, of Jefferson, ran his second Boston and finished in 3:30.
"Boston never disappoints," he said. "Such great crowd support, over a million spectators."
Huggins, who has run seven Boston marathons, checked in at 3:30.
"I was really proud of what I accomplished this year," said Huggins, an Ashtabula resident. "My training wasn't necessarily on point, so I worked hard to stay consistent despite the cold weather.
"I was able to run with Erik van't Veer until around mile 16, and it was helpful to run with a friend."
Roaming Shore's Steve Locy ran a 3:20. He has been invited to the World National championships in October in Chicago.
"The crowd, the volunteers, the family and friends never gets old. Love how everyone in Boston comes together for this one day. Keep saying this is my last one, but doubt it will be," he said.
Bement, of Roaming Shores, ran a 3:58, and David Wilson, a Jefferson graduate living in the St. Louis are, checked in at 3:55.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.