Ashtabula, OH (44004)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. High 54F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 47F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.