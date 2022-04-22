Many Ashtabula County groups plan to celebrate Earth Day this weekend, or in the weeks to come.
Earth Day is held every April 22 to commemorate the start of the modern environmental movement in 1970. A worldwide collaboration to combat pollution helps people schedule cleanup activities. It is coordinated through a website at earthday.org, but many area business, governmental agencies and civic organizations are doing their part.
Austinburg First United Church of Christ is planning a unique service to the community by coordinating a county-wide Electronic Waste Recycling Event, said Nancy Deligianis, who coordinates a church committee.
“We have done recycling events in the past until the county put the bins in the townships,” she said. The church was planning to do some kind of recycling event in 2020 until the coronavirus pandemic shut things down.
Deligianis said the event is open to anyone in the county and is in cooperation with Goodwill Northeast Ohio and Northwest Pennsylvania. She said phones, tables, monitors, printers, computers (laptop and desktop) will be accepted.
The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church located at 2870 Route 307 in Austinburg Township. Deligianis said televisions will not be accepted.
Earth’s Natural Treasures, located at 56 S. Broadway in Geneva, is planning an Earth Day Celebration from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the store, said store manager Tina Fink. She said the store is giving away 160 free trees.
“We are giving away spruce and dogwood [trees],” Fink said. She said the store is also offering psychic readings and reiki during the day Saturday.
The Geneva Sustainability and Tree commissions are celebrating a volunteer cleanup day in honor of Earth Day, said Jeff Griffiths, the chairman of both committees.
Volunteers are scheduled to beautify Kiwanis Park and Memorial Field from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or 11:30 a.m., Griffiths said.
Ashtabula City Council members, Jodi Mills and Jane Haines, are sponsoring an Earth Day cleanup for 9 a.m. to noon on April 30 and should meet in the parking lot of the municipal building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.