Award winners in the 2022-2023 Elks Hoopshoot at Saint John School on Saturday included, front left, third-place finishers Xavier Irizarry (8-9), Kiera Jones Jr. (10-11), and Sebastian Moreno-Cedeno (12-13); middle from left, second-place finishers Channing White (8-9), Gionni Oquendo (10-11), Joseph Crawford (12-13) and Grace Crawford (12-13) and back from left, first-place finishers Lucas Wilson (8-9, Reed Zander (10-11), Tyler Sabin (12-13), Antoria Taylor (12-13), Bayla Burse (8-9), and Hoop Shoot Director J.P. Ducro.

Staff Report

Three boys and two girls, ages 8-13, won the Elks Hoop Shoot free throw contest at the gymnasium of St. John School on Saturday.

First place trophies were awarded to one boy and one girl in each of three categories: ages 8-9, 10-11, 12-13. Winners also received a basketball. Second and third place awards were also presented in each category.

The champions will advance to the district finals at Ravenna High School, 6589 North Chestnut Street, Ravenna on Saturday at 11 a.m. where they will compete with other winners from throughout the Northeastern Ohio area.

The Elks Hoop Shoot, begun as a local program by Corvallis, Oregon Elks in 1946 is in its 53rd year of national competition. More than 1.5 million boys and girls are expected to participate this year. Names of the national winners will be inscribed on the Elks National “Hoop Shoot” plaque, on permanent display in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The competition represents one of many activities sponsored by the Elks as part of their ongoing commitment to drug awareness and education.

BOYS

Place Name Number of shots made (in parentheses) School

8-9

First: Lucas Wilson (15), Kingsville

Second: Channing White (13), Saint John

Third: Xavier Irizarry (12), Superior

10-11

First: Reed Zander (13+2), Ridgeview

Second: Gionni Oquendo (13+1), Ridgeview

Third: Kiera Jones Jr. (11), Superior

12-13

First: Tyler Sabin (16), Geneva MS

Second: Joseph Crawford (15), Saint John

Third: Sebastian Moreno-Cedeno (13), Saint John

GIRLS

Place Name Number of shots made (in parentheses) School

8-9

First: Bayla Burse (6), Cork Geneva

12-13

First: Antoria Taylor (9), Braden MS

Second: Grace Crawford (4), Saint John

