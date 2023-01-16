Staff Report
Three boys and two girls, ages 8-13, won the Elks Hoop Shoot free throw contest at the gymnasium of St. John School on Saturday.
First place trophies were awarded to one boy and one girl in each of three categories: ages 8-9, 10-11, 12-13. Winners also received a basketball. Second and third place awards were also presented in each category.
The champions will advance to the district finals at Ravenna High School, 6589 North Chestnut Street, Ravenna on Saturday at 11 a.m. where they will compete with other winners from throughout the Northeastern Ohio area.
The Elks Hoop Shoot, begun as a local program by Corvallis, Oregon Elks in 1946 is in its 53rd year of national competition. More than 1.5 million boys and girls are expected to participate this year. Names of the national winners will be inscribed on the Elks National “Hoop Shoot” plaque, on permanent display in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.
The competition represents one of many activities sponsored by the Elks as part of their ongoing commitment to drug awareness and education.
BOYS
Place Name Number of shots made (in parentheses) School
8-9
First: Lucas Wilson (15), Kingsville
Second: Channing White (13), Saint John
Third: Xavier Irizarry (12), Superior
10-11
First: Reed Zander (13+2), Ridgeview
Second: Gionni Oquendo (13+1), Ridgeview
Third: Kiera Jones Jr. (11), Superior
12-13
First: Tyler Sabin (16), Geneva MS
Second: Joseph Crawford (15), Saint John
Third: Sebastian Moreno-Cedeno (13), Saint John
GIRLS
Place Name Number of shots made (in parentheses) School
8-9
First: Bayla Burse (6), Cork Geneva
12-13
First: Antoria Taylor (9), Braden MS
Second: Grace Crawford (4), Saint John
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.