• Mom and Dad Batchelor in memory of Tracy Walker

• Gramma and Grampa Batchelor in memory of Cole Walker

• Nancy Batchelor in memory of Jake Smith

• Doug and Nancy Batchelor in memory of Isla and Tom Howard

• Nancy Batchelor in memory of Reggie Smith

• Doug Batchelor in memory of Leroy and Lane Batchelor

• Terry and Sandy Moisio and Family in memory of Vito, JoAnn, and Richard Leardi

• Taylor, Casmo, and Annie Walker in memory of Cole Walker

• Uncle Brian and Auntie in memory of Cole Walker

• Sissy in memory of Tracy Walker

• Chris and Wendy in memory of Gramma and Papa

• Chris and Wendy in memory of Daddy

• Justin Blakeslee in memory of Grampa Don and Nana Marge

• Justin Blakeslee in memory of Gramma and Grampa Mitchell

• Justin Blakeslee in memory of Gramma and Papa Howard

• Justin Blakeslee in memory of Tracy and Cole Walker

• Justin Blakeslee in memory of Grampa Dad and Granny Henderson

• Mommy and Daddy in memory of Zeke, Zoe, Karma, and Macy

• Deborah Sturtevant in memory of Richard and Phyllis Sturtevant

• Deborah Sturtevant in memory of Isaac Fritzsche

• Deborah Sturtevant in memory of Grandparents

• Deborah Sturtevant in memory of Aunts and Uncles

• Karen Fronczak in memory of Loretta Fronczak

• Joyce McNutt in memory of Leroy Owens, Sr.

• Joyce McNutt in memory of Leroy Owens, Sr.

• Joyce McNutt in memory of Leroy Owens, Sr.

• Lynda Worley and Family in memory of Bev and Sam Simone

• Lynda Worley and Family in memory of R.J. Yesso

• Theresa Mirando in memory of Michaela Mirando

• Ruth Clark in memory of Kenny Neave

• Lettie and Joe Yusko in memory of John and Grace McNutt

• Lettie and Joe Yusko in memory of Steve and Mary Yusko

• Suzanne and Sam Armstrong in memory of Ann and Frank Lengyl

• Debbie Carlson in memory of Burt Carlson

• Spencer, Cassandra, and Rowan in memory of Burt Carlson and Vonna Carlson

• Aaron and Olivia Carlson in memory of Burt Carlson and Vonna Carlson

• Bill and Steve Carlson in memory of Vonna Carlson

• Diane Saylor in memory of Kristopher Smith

• Diane Saylor in memory of Richard Saylor

• Diane and Sondra Saylor in memory of Kristopher Smith

• Linda Roscinski in memory of Leonard C. Roscinski

• Cheryl Johnston and Family in memory of Dewey Johnston

• Cheryl Johnston and Family in memory of William Funk

• Jeanette Simons in memory of Mary and Rudy Morales

• Jeanette Simons in memory of Nellie Olivas

• Jeanette Simons in memory of Jennifer Owens

• Jeanette Simons in memory of Kenny Neave

• Daniel Gestwicki in memory of Clem and Dina Gestwicki

• Daurel Marcy in memory of Oleta Swaney

• Diana Chike in memory of John G. Chike

• Jim and Terri Campbell in memory of John G. Chike

• Andrew, Jennifer (Sturtevant) and Avery Marcum in memory of Richard and Phyllis Sturtevant

• Andrew, Jennifer (Sturtevant) and Avery Marcum in memory of Isaac Fritzsche

• Kevin, Amanda (Sturtevant) and Kylee and Madelyn Tyson in memory of Richard and Phyllis Sturtevant

• Kevin, Amanda (Sturtevant) and Kylee and Madelyn Tyson in memory of Isaac Fritzsche

• Ed and Judy Fritzsche in memory of Isaac Fritzsche

• Edward and Judy Fritzsche in honor of Adam Fritzsche and Family

• In honor of Amboy Church

• In honor of new friends

• Denny and Beth Sabo in memory of John Sabo

• Denny and Beth Sabo in memory of Sherry Sabo Atkins

• Denny and Beth Sabo in memory of John Sabo, Jr.

• Beth Sabo in memory of Tyrone Lee Shafter

• Beth Sabo in memory of Ralph Kelly

• Beth and Denny Sabo in memory of Ruby Kelly Pugh

• Miranda Shafter in memory of Robin Peck

• Miranda Shafter in memory of Carl Peck

• Alice Marthaller in memory of Sharon Lacy

• Anna Marie Reo and Carmela and Okey Emery in memory of Mr. and Mrs. Angelo Reo and Paul Reo

• Christine and Mathew Bovee in memory of Francis Gonda

• Christine and Mathew Bovee in memory of Ronald Gonda

• Helen Lyubi in memory of John Lyubi

• Dave and Nancy Williams in memory of Dave and Birdena Williams

• Glenn and Tammy Kobernik III in memory of Charlene Martin

• Glenn and Tammy Kobernik III in memory of of Bill and Ila Carman

• Sean, Jill, Mya, and Andre Yako in memory of Connie Nelson

• Sean, Jill, Mya, and Andre Yako in memory of Poppa John Yako

• Kylie O’Connell in memory of Baby Olivia

• Ron Smith in memory of Mom and Dad

• Ron Smith in memory of Molly

• Bernato Family in memory of Frank N. Bernato

• Bernato Family in memory of Mary Bernato

• Dixon Family in memory of George Dixon, Sr.

• Dixon Family in memory of Rose Dixon

• Debbie McClure in memory of Denny McClure

• McClure Boys and Grandchildren in memory of Denny McClure

• Mom and Dad in memory of Marvin Maire

• Wife Rosemary in memory of John Vendetti, Sr.

• Mother Rosemary in memory of John Vendetti, Jr.

• Julious Pullin in memory of son James Snyder

• Julious Pullin in memory of son Danny Joe Snyder

• Tina, Tony, Terry, Tammy, Tracy, and Tricia in memory of Ron and Fran Gonda

• Grandchildren in memory of Ron and Fran Gonda

• Aunt Kathy and Uncle Tommy in memory of Ron and Fran Gonda

• Wife Marie in memory of Wallace Heinonen, Sr.

• Mother Marie in memory of Wayne Heinonen

• Sister Marie Heinonen in memory of Mildred Wade

• Loretta in memory of Dad John Stump

• Loretta in memory of Husband Larry Tratar

• Lora Toddy in memory of Gene Toddy

• Judy Harvey in memory of Mom Eleanor Ingram

• Mr. and Mrs. Ed Barlow in memory of George Peterson

• Mr. and Mrs. Ed Barlow in memory of Evelyn Peterson

• Mr. and Mrs. Ed Barlow in memory of Jack Barlow

• Mr. and Mrs. Ed Barlow in memory of Emma Barlow

• Grace Tuuri in memory of Jordon Watson

• Mr. and Mrs. Jerold Rutherford in memory of Jesse Rutherford

• Mr. and Mrs. Jerold Rutherford in memory of Kathryn Rutherford

• Mr. and Mrs. Jerold Rutherford in memory of Mikie Wood

• Mr. and Mrs. Jerold Rutherford in memory of Brittiny Wood

• Mr. and Mrs. Jerold Rutherford in memory of Nichole Wood

• Mr. and Mrs. Jerold Rutherford in memory of Josh Nelson

• Jeannie and Scott Neubauer in memory of Allen and Carol Tantari

• Jeannie and Scott Neubauer in memory of Dick and Eileen Neubauer

• Mary Wheeler in memory of Cyrus B. Wheeler, Jr.

• Mary Wheeler in memory of Maurice and Florence Bort

• Cindy Rankinen in memory of Cyrus B. Wheeler, Jr.

• Julie and Doug Martin in memory of Joe Martin

• Julie and Doug Martin in memory of Fred Wheeler

• Julie and Doug Martin in memory of Cyrus B. Wheeler, Jr.

• Julie and Doug Martin in memory of Cyrus and Marion Wheeler, Sr.

• Ron and Suzy Kay in memory of Alan Callahan

• Ron and Suzy Kay in memory of John Kay

• Pete Taylor’s Family in memory of Pete Taylor

• Grams Donna Loyd in memory of Mackenzie Green

• Donald Rose in memory of Rose and Vignal Families

• Donald Rose in memory of John A. Bigelow, Sr.

• Mary and Steve Martin in memory of Mindy Artman

• Gloria Hall in memory of Helen Casey

• Gloria Hall in memory of John Casey

• Gloria Hall in memory of Stephen Pinney

• Bob and Missy Bowers in memory of Marry Lambert

• Bob and Missy Bowers in memory of Ken Hallowa

• Bob and Missy Bowers in memory of Kelly Fesmen

• Bob and Missy Bowers in memory of Kelly Bowers

• Bob and Missy Bowers in memory of Jim/Pete Bowers

• Amanda Mitchell in memory of Evelyn Kohlman

• Steve and Debbie Rzeszutek in memory of Kathryn and John Rzeszutek

• Steve and Debbie Rzeszutek in memory of Eileen and Richard Neubauer

• Shirley Ward in honor of Stanley Ward

• Linda Hall in memory of Willard Hall

• Linda Hall in memory of Evelyn and George Peterson

• Bonnie and Lou Howell in memory of Evelyn and George Peterson

• Lisa Lesperance in memory of Margaret Rothacker

• Lisa Lesperance in memory of Dames/Taddeo Families

• Christie Joslin in memory of Linda Joslin

• Denny and Beth Sabo in memory of Marie Sabo

• William A. Laco, Jr. in honor of Peanut

• Robert and Laura Beatman in honor of Shirley, John, and Johnny Beatman

• Robert and Laura Beatman in honor of John Beatman

• Robert and Laura Beatman in honor of Johnny Beatman

• Robert and Laura Beatman in honor of Tony Snow

• Robert and Laura Beatman in honor of Charles Rought

• James Chandler in honor of Becky Mencer

• Stephanie Bowers in honor of Craig Georgia

• Doug Bowers in honor of Jim Bowers

• Doug Bowers in honor of Kelly Bowers

• Becky Schubert in memory of Justin Wimer

• Becky Schubert in memory of Milt Kidd

• Becky Schubert in memory of Mettie Thayer

• Joanne Bierdycki and Darlene Stough in honor of Helen Stough

• Allen and Diana Weaver in memory of Karen Baldwin

• Allen and Diana Weaver in honor of Alvin Sterling

• Allen and Diana Weaver in honor of Mike Ryan

• Denise and Denton Hall in memory of Alden “Squeak” Hall

• Lisa Hanson in memory of David Lira

• Lisa Hanson in memory of Charles Hanson

• Susan Decker in memory of Kay Turner

• Kristin Chandler in honor of Andrew Mencer

• Darla Sprague in memory of Darla Sprague

• Pam Partridge in memory of Patricia Clemens

• Dave Clemens in memory of William D. Clemens

• Tom and Elizabeth Gillette in memory of Betty Gillette

• Greg Fisher in memory of Greg Fisher

• Kitty Fisher in memory of Karen Pardee

• Kitty Fisher in memory of Charles Pardee

• Michelle Smegal in honor of Claudia Long

• Christina Prather in memory of Emily Prather

• The Herter Family in memory of Thomas Clauser

• The Herter Family in honor of Jim Wiser

• Donna Pizzi in memory of Bob and Antoinette Rogers

• Charlotte Temple in memory of Coy and Lucy Robinson

• John and Sarah Pizzi in memory of Bill Herb

• Brenda and Kenny in memory of Robert Van Gorder

• Brenda and Kenny in memory of Mr. B

• Brenda and Kenny in memory of Grandma Katie and Bea

• Brenda and Kenny in memory of Chucha Helen and Millie

• Brenda and Kenny in memory of Diane Hall and D.J.

• Jean Karr in memory of Robert VanGorder

• Jean Karr in memory of Charlie Karr

• The Nieman Family in memory of Jasper

• Lloyd and Vickie Marcy and Family in memory of Lloyd Marcy, Sr.

• Lloyd and Vickie Marcy and Family in memory of Floyd Marcy

• Lloyd and Vickie Marcy and Family in memory of Virginia Marcy

• Lloyd and Vickie Marcy and Family in memory of Russel Marcy

• Lloyd and Vickie Marcy and Family in memory of Donald Humphreys

• Lloyd and Vickie Marcy and Family in memory of Virginia Humphreys

• Lloyd and Vickie Marcy and Family in memory of George Humphreys

• Lloyd and Vickie Marcy and Family in memory of Tim Natto

• Lloyd and Vickie Marcy and Family in memory of Linda Humphreys

• Lloyd and Vickie Marcy and Family in memory of Brenda Britton

• Lloyd and Vickie Marcy and Family in memory of Aunt Millie Wade

• Patty, Paul, and Ranae Palagyi in memory of Virginia Hartman

• Patty, Paul and Ranae Palagyi in memory of Anthony Santa Rapose

• Patty, Paul and Ranae Palagyi in memory of Joseph Pauline Palagyi

• Patty, Paul and Ranae Palagyi in memory of Herb and Lucille Mononen

• Patty, Paul and Ranae Palagyi in memory of Donna Sabo Miller

• Ava Sanford in memory of Karen Moss

• Ava Sanford in memory of Dan Sanford

• Ava Sanford in memory of Bill Nine

• Ava Sanford in memory of Edward Zappitelli

• Ava Sanford in memory of Betty Zappitelli

• Kayla Burdette in memory of Michael Burdette

• Dakota Million in memory of Tina Million

• Culetta Burdette in memory of Eileen Blankenship

• Cheryl Blankenship in memory of Sereniti Blankenship

• Cheryl Blankenship in memory of Carletta Havers

• Cheryl Blankenship in memory of Connie Burdette

• Cheryl Blankenship in memory of Author Lee Messenger

• Tim Smith in memory of Larry Fowler

• Tim Smith in memory of Wanda Castle

• Tim Smith in memory of Tammy Stewart

• Tim Smith in memory of Pat Burdette

• Mark Bouter in memory of Barbara Deemer

• Mark Bouter in memory of Jake Deemer

• Mark Bouter in memory of Stanley Bouter

• Mark Bouter in memory of Shirley Bouter

• Bobbie Blankenship in memory of Grandma Young

• Donnie Young in memory of Grandma Shirley

• Donnie Young in memory of Grandpa Young

• Bobbie Blankenship in memory of Walter Hedricks

• Bobbie Blankenship in memory of Pansy Hedricks

• Bobbie Blankenship in memory of Raymond Burdette

• Bobbie Blankenship in memory of Grandma Yoder

• Bobbie Blankenship in memory of T.K. Blankenship

• Lori Simpson in memory of Susan Simpson

• Larry Simpson in memory of Susan Simpson

• The Brecht Family in memory of Susan Simpson

• The Brecht Family in memory of Cheryl Brecht

• Grandma Barb in memory of Montana

• Randy and Martha Fertig in memory of Frank Cole, Jr.

• Randy and Martha Fertig in memory of Dewey Firtig, Sr.

• Randy and Martha Fertig in memory of Frank and Theodora Cole

• Randy and Martha Fertig in memory of Art and Geneviev Anttila

• Randy and Martha Fertig in memory of Joshua Cole

• Randy and Martha Fertig in memory of Art and Ruth Tuttle

• Randy and Martha Fertig in memory of Charles and Josie Fertig

• Linda Witt in memory of George, Naomi, and Paul Schlaich

• Andersons and Wnoroskis in memory of Michael and Margaret Palagyi

• Andersons and Wnoroskis in memory of Bob and Lois Shumake

• Andersons and Wnoroskis in memory of Marvin and Evelyn Millspaw

• Ron Shields and Melodie Bimle in memory of Don and Dolores Shields

• Melodie Bimle and Ron Shields in memory of Michael Schreiber

• Ron Shields, Melodie Bimle, and Family in memory of Grandparents, Uncles, and Friends

• Diane Schreiber in memory of Michael Schreiber

• Sue Loomis in memory of Jean Loomis

• Amy and Bob McClintock in memory of Jean Loomis

• Bob and Amy McClintock in memory of Don and Bea McClintock

• Bob and Amy McClintock in memory of Tom McClintock

• Elsa and Family in memory of Coccone and Iarocci Families

• Mom and Family in memory of Lisa Marie Iarocci

• Elsa and Family in memory of Pete Iarocci

• Nick and Lisa Iarocci in memory of Iarocci and Pataky Families

• Nick and Lisa Iarocci in memory of Karl Hotovek

• Linda and George Sabo and Lew and Judy Shiley in memory of Aunt Ardine and Uncle Ray Bossard

• Linda and George Sabo and Lew and Judy Shiley in memory of Uncle Bill Bossard

• Linda and George Sabo and Lew and Judy Shiley in memory of Chuck Bossard

• Linda and George Sabo and Lew and Judy Shiley in memory of Aunt Eileen and Uncle Lyle Gaugh

• Linda and George Sabo in memory of Sandy Nelson (Mom)

• Linda and George Sabo in memory of Gram and Grampa Kline

• Linda and George Sabo in memory of Uncle Jim Tobias

• Dick Nelson in memory of Sandy Nelson

• Judy and Lew in memory of Gerry Tobias (Mom)

• Judy and Lew in memory of Harold and Nancy Shiley

• Judy and Lew in memory of Bill and Wilma Shiley

• Judy and Lew in memory of Jim Tobias

• Judy and Lew in memory of Sandy Nelson

• Judy and Lew in memory of Grampa Bossard

• Judy and Lew in memory of Gram and Grampa Tobias

• Judy and Lew in memory of Gram and Grampa Shiley

• The Kauppila Family in memory of Eric Alan Kauppila

• The Kauppila Family in memory of Erika Kauppila

• The Kauppila Family in memory of Wayne M. “Gibby” Kauppila

• The Kauppila Family in memory of Alyce M. Kauppila

• Zac and Jill Freeman in memory of Jay Freeman

• Lisa Distelrath and Jake Nurkka in memory of Eric Koski

• Lisa Distelrath, Jake, and Maddie in memory of Liisa Nurkka

• Jake Nurkka and Maddie Hunchuck in memory of Roy Nurkka

• Jake Nurkka and Maddie Hunchuck in memory of Garrett Greene

• Phil and Gina Dickinson in memory Henry Coy

• Darylene Brisley in memory of Bill Brisley

• Darylene Brisley in memory Kerry Brisley

• Darylene Brisley in memory of Linda Matti

• John, Melissa, and John John Arcaro in memory of Nathan Evans

• John and Jo Arcaro in memory of Nathan Evans

• Connie and Rick Naylor in memory of Deceased of Naylor/Beadle Family

• Jim and Jennifer Kulko in memory of John Ensell

• Diana Spencer in memory of Luke Petrik

• Daniel Petrik in memory of Luke Petrik

• Diana Spencer in memory of John W. Petrik

• Daniel Petrik in memory of John W. Petrik

• Amber, Jared, and Cole Walker in memory of Tracy and Cole Walker

• Lynn Joslin in memory of Tracy and Cole Walker

• Michael, Julie, Olivia, and Macey Colby in memory of Papa Ronald Sharp

• Michael, Julie, Olivia, and Macey Colby in memory of Papa Nicholas J. Colby, Sr.

• Susan Chiodo in memory of Alan Woodring

• The Weeks Family in memory of Ron Sharp

• The Weeks Family in memory of David Weeks

• The Weeks Family in memory of Bob Adkins

• The Notte Family in memory of Thomas Notte

• The Notte Family in memory of Nick and Edith Notte

• The Notte Family in memory of James W. and James F. Robison

• R and M in memory of Roy Kingston

• Dennis Enssle in memory of granddaughter, Montana Enssle

• Bernie and Penny Armeni in memory of Tom and Gloria Badgley

• Bernie and Penny Armeni in memory of Hank and Marge Armeni

• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Marilyn Emus

• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Margaret Lyon

• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Hannah Chase

• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Ronald Orahood

• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Carol Witterman

• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of John Hayes

• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Erma Castrilla

• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Mary Louise Legeza

• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Gloria Sees

• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of John Campbell, Sr.

• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of George Richards

• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Evelyn Kohlman

• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Lillian Bennett

• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Lewis Mann, Jr.

• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Faith Sherry

• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Shirley Gerren

• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Scott Kline

• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Carolyn Gritzer

• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Sunday Lynn Goodwin

• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Katherine Shannon

• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Dorthene Blare

• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Joseph E. Simak

• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Ellen Gee

• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Andrew Campbell

• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Peter Iarocci

• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Sally Smith

• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Mary Tavone

• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Christopher Harco

• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Joan Richards

• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Daniel Byler

• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Dale Witterman

• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of James Bressler

• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of James Anthony

• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Theresa DeMarco

• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Norma Bartfai

• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Diane Corp

• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Haylee Danko Lindsay

• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Carol Chirakos

• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Chuck Lloyd

• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of James Gray

• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of William Nine

• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Eugene Bihlajama

• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of James A. Wiser

• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Nadine Meade

• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Richard Burdick

• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of William Ingersol

• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Bernard Mook

• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Diane Parks

• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of David D. Haytcher

• Son Jeffrey in memory of Gary Farver

• Walt and Chuppie in memory of family and friends

• Janet Sabo in memory of Ricky and Ron Sabo

• Sarah Riley in memory of Dolores Lamm

