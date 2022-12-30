• Mom and Dad Batchelor in memory of Tracy Walker
• Gramma and Grampa Batchelor in memory of Cole Walker
• Nancy Batchelor in memory of Jake Smith
• Doug and Nancy Batchelor in memory of Isla and Tom Howard
• Nancy Batchelor in memory of Reggie Smith
• Doug Batchelor in memory of Leroy and Lane Batchelor
• Terry and Sandy Moisio and Family in memory of Vito, JoAnn, and Richard Leardi
• Taylor, Casmo, and Annie Walker in memory of Cole Walker
• Uncle Brian and Auntie in memory of Cole Walker
• Sissy in memory of Tracy Walker
• Chris and Wendy in memory of Gramma and Papa
• Chris and Wendy in memory of Daddy
• Justin Blakeslee in memory of Grampa Don and Nana Marge
• Justin Blakeslee in memory of Gramma and Grampa Mitchell
• Justin Blakeslee in memory of Gramma and Papa Howard
• Justin Blakeslee in memory of Tracy and Cole Walker
• Justin Blakeslee in memory of Grampa Dad and Granny Henderson
• Mommy and Daddy in memory of Zeke, Zoe, Karma, and Macy
• Deborah Sturtevant in memory of Richard and Phyllis Sturtevant
• Deborah Sturtevant in memory of Isaac Fritzsche
• Deborah Sturtevant in memory of Grandparents
• Deborah Sturtevant in memory of Aunts and Uncles
• Karen Fronczak in memory of Loretta Fronczak
• Joyce McNutt in memory of Leroy Owens, Sr.
• Joyce McNutt in memory of Leroy Owens, Sr.
• Joyce McNutt in memory of Leroy Owens, Sr.
• Lynda Worley and Family in memory of Bev and Sam Simone
• Lynda Worley and Family in memory of R.J. Yesso
• Theresa Mirando in memory of Michaela Mirando
• Ruth Clark in memory of Kenny Neave
• Lettie and Joe Yusko in memory of John and Grace McNutt
• Lettie and Joe Yusko in memory of Steve and Mary Yusko
• Suzanne and Sam Armstrong in memory of Ann and Frank Lengyl
• Debbie Carlson in memory of Burt Carlson
• Spencer, Cassandra, and Rowan in memory of Burt Carlson and Vonna Carlson
• Aaron and Olivia Carlson in memory of Burt Carlson and Vonna Carlson
• Bill and Steve Carlson in memory of Vonna Carlson
• Diane Saylor in memory of Kristopher Smith
• Diane Saylor in memory of Richard Saylor
• Diane and Sondra Saylor in memory of Kristopher Smith
• Linda Roscinski in memory of Leonard C. Roscinski
• Cheryl Johnston and Family in memory of Dewey Johnston
• Cheryl Johnston and Family in memory of William Funk
• Jeanette Simons in memory of Mary and Rudy Morales
• Jeanette Simons in memory of Nellie Olivas
• Jeanette Simons in memory of Jennifer Owens
• Jeanette Simons in memory of Kenny Neave
• Daniel Gestwicki in memory of Clem and Dina Gestwicki
• Daurel Marcy in memory of Oleta Swaney
• Diana Chike in memory of John G. Chike
• Jim and Terri Campbell in memory of John G. Chike
• Andrew, Jennifer (Sturtevant) and Avery Marcum in memory of Richard and Phyllis Sturtevant
• Andrew, Jennifer (Sturtevant) and Avery Marcum in memory of Isaac Fritzsche
• Kevin, Amanda (Sturtevant) and Kylee and Madelyn Tyson in memory of Richard and Phyllis Sturtevant
• Kevin, Amanda (Sturtevant) and Kylee and Madelyn Tyson in memory of Isaac Fritzsche
• Ed and Judy Fritzsche in memory of Isaac Fritzsche
• Edward and Judy Fritzsche in honor of Adam Fritzsche and Family
• In honor of Amboy Church
• In honor of new friends
• Denny and Beth Sabo in memory of John Sabo
• Denny and Beth Sabo in memory of Sherry Sabo Atkins
• Denny and Beth Sabo in memory of John Sabo, Jr.
• Beth Sabo in memory of Tyrone Lee Shafter
• Beth Sabo in memory of Ralph Kelly
• Beth and Denny Sabo in memory of Ruby Kelly Pugh
• Miranda Shafter in memory of Robin Peck
• Miranda Shafter in memory of Carl Peck
• Alice Marthaller in memory of Sharon Lacy
• Anna Marie Reo and Carmela and Okey Emery in memory of Mr. and Mrs. Angelo Reo and Paul Reo
• Christine and Mathew Bovee in memory of Francis Gonda
• Christine and Mathew Bovee in memory of Ronald Gonda
• Helen Lyubi in memory of John Lyubi
• Dave and Nancy Williams in memory of Dave and Birdena Williams
• Glenn and Tammy Kobernik III in memory of Charlene Martin
• Glenn and Tammy Kobernik III in memory of of Bill and Ila Carman
• Sean, Jill, Mya, and Andre Yako in memory of Connie Nelson
• Sean, Jill, Mya, and Andre Yako in memory of Poppa John Yako
• Kylie O’Connell in memory of Baby Olivia
• Ron Smith in memory of Mom and Dad
• Ron Smith in memory of Molly
• Bernato Family in memory of Frank N. Bernato
• Bernato Family in memory of Mary Bernato
• Dixon Family in memory of George Dixon, Sr.
• Dixon Family in memory of Rose Dixon
• Debbie McClure in memory of Denny McClure
• McClure Boys and Grandchildren in memory of Denny McClure
• Mom and Dad in memory of Marvin Maire
• Wife Rosemary in memory of John Vendetti, Sr.
• Mother Rosemary in memory of John Vendetti, Jr.
• Julious Pullin in memory of son James Snyder
• Julious Pullin in memory of son Danny Joe Snyder
• Tina, Tony, Terry, Tammy, Tracy, and Tricia in memory of Ron and Fran Gonda
• Grandchildren in memory of Ron and Fran Gonda
• Aunt Kathy and Uncle Tommy in memory of Ron and Fran Gonda
• Wife Marie in memory of Wallace Heinonen, Sr.
• Mother Marie in memory of Wayne Heinonen
• Sister Marie Heinonen in memory of Mildred Wade
• Loretta in memory of Dad John Stump
• Loretta in memory of Husband Larry Tratar
• Lora Toddy in memory of Gene Toddy
• Judy Harvey in memory of Mom Eleanor Ingram
• Mr. and Mrs. Ed Barlow in memory of George Peterson
• Mr. and Mrs. Ed Barlow in memory of Evelyn Peterson
• Mr. and Mrs. Ed Barlow in memory of Jack Barlow
• Mr. and Mrs. Ed Barlow in memory of Emma Barlow
• Grace Tuuri in memory of Jordon Watson
• Mr. and Mrs. Jerold Rutherford in memory of Jesse Rutherford
• Mr. and Mrs. Jerold Rutherford in memory of Kathryn Rutherford
• Mr. and Mrs. Jerold Rutherford in memory of Mikie Wood
• Mr. and Mrs. Jerold Rutherford in memory of Brittiny Wood
• Mr. and Mrs. Jerold Rutherford in memory of Nichole Wood
• Mr. and Mrs. Jerold Rutherford in memory of Josh Nelson
• Jeannie and Scott Neubauer in memory of Allen and Carol Tantari
• Jeannie and Scott Neubauer in memory of Dick and Eileen Neubauer
• Mary Wheeler in memory of Cyrus B. Wheeler, Jr.
• Mary Wheeler in memory of Maurice and Florence Bort
• Cindy Rankinen in memory of Cyrus B. Wheeler, Jr.
• Julie and Doug Martin in memory of Joe Martin
• Julie and Doug Martin in memory of Fred Wheeler
• Julie and Doug Martin in memory of Cyrus B. Wheeler, Jr.
• Julie and Doug Martin in memory of Cyrus and Marion Wheeler, Sr.
• Ron and Suzy Kay in memory of Alan Callahan
• Ron and Suzy Kay in memory of John Kay
• Pete Taylor’s Family in memory of Pete Taylor
• Grams Donna Loyd in memory of Mackenzie Green
• Donald Rose in memory of Rose and Vignal Families
• Donald Rose in memory of John A. Bigelow, Sr.
• Mary and Steve Martin in memory of Mindy Artman
• Gloria Hall in memory of Helen Casey
• Gloria Hall in memory of John Casey
• Gloria Hall in memory of Stephen Pinney
• Bob and Missy Bowers in memory of Marry Lambert
• Bob and Missy Bowers in memory of Ken Hallowa
• Bob and Missy Bowers in memory of Kelly Fesmen
• Bob and Missy Bowers in memory of Kelly Bowers
• Bob and Missy Bowers in memory of Jim/Pete Bowers
• Amanda Mitchell in memory of Evelyn Kohlman
• Steve and Debbie Rzeszutek in memory of Kathryn and John Rzeszutek
• Steve and Debbie Rzeszutek in memory of Eileen and Richard Neubauer
• Shirley Ward in honor of Stanley Ward
• Linda Hall in memory of Willard Hall
• Linda Hall in memory of Evelyn and George Peterson
• Bonnie and Lou Howell in memory of Evelyn and George Peterson
• Lisa Lesperance in memory of Margaret Rothacker
• Lisa Lesperance in memory of Dames/Taddeo Families
• Christie Joslin in memory of Linda Joslin
• Denny and Beth Sabo in memory of Marie Sabo
• William A. Laco, Jr. in honor of Peanut
• Robert and Laura Beatman in honor of Shirley, John, and Johnny Beatman
• Robert and Laura Beatman in honor of John Beatman
• Robert and Laura Beatman in honor of Johnny Beatman
• Robert and Laura Beatman in honor of Tony Snow
• Robert and Laura Beatman in honor of Charles Rought
• James Chandler in honor of Becky Mencer
• Stephanie Bowers in honor of Craig Georgia
• Doug Bowers in honor of Jim Bowers
• Doug Bowers in honor of Kelly Bowers
• Becky Schubert in memory of Justin Wimer
• Becky Schubert in memory of Milt Kidd
• Becky Schubert in memory of Mettie Thayer
• Joanne Bierdycki and Darlene Stough in honor of Helen Stough
• Allen and Diana Weaver in memory of Karen Baldwin
• Allen and Diana Weaver in honor of Alvin Sterling
• Allen and Diana Weaver in honor of Mike Ryan
• Denise and Denton Hall in memory of Alden “Squeak” Hall
• Lisa Hanson in memory of David Lira
• Lisa Hanson in memory of Charles Hanson
• Susan Decker in memory of Kay Turner
• Kristin Chandler in honor of Andrew Mencer
• Darla Sprague in memory of Darla Sprague
• Pam Partridge in memory of Patricia Clemens
• Dave Clemens in memory of William D. Clemens
• Tom and Elizabeth Gillette in memory of Betty Gillette
• Greg Fisher in memory of Greg Fisher
• Kitty Fisher in memory of Karen Pardee
• Kitty Fisher in memory of Charles Pardee
• Michelle Smegal in honor of Claudia Long
• Christina Prather in memory of Emily Prather
• The Herter Family in memory of Thomas Clauser
• The Herter Family in honor of Jim Wiser
• Donna Pizzi in memory of Bob and Antoinette Rogers
• Charlotte Temple in memory of Coy and Lucy Robinson
• John and Sarah Pizzi in memory of Bill Herb
• Brenda and Kenny in memory of Robert Van Gorder
• Brenda and Kenny in memory of Mr. B
• Brenda and Kenny in memory of Grandma Katie and Bea
• Brenda and Kenny in memory of Chucha Helen and Millie
• Brenda and Kenny in memory of Diane Hall and D.J.
• Jean Karr in memory of Robert VanGorder
• Jean Karr in memory of Charlie Karr
• The Nieman Family in memory of Jasper
• Lloyd and Vickie Marcy and Family in memory of Lloyd Marcy, Sr.
• Lloyd and Vickie Marcy and Family in memory of Floyd Marcy
• Lloyd and Vickie Marcy and Family in memory of Virginia Marcy
• Lloyd and Vickie Marcy and Family in memory of Russel Marcy
• Lloyd and Vickie Marcy and Family in memory of Donald Humphreys
• Lloyd and Vickie Marcy and Family in memory of Virginia Humphreys
• Lloyd and Vickie Marcy and Family in memory of George Humphreys
• Lloyd and Vickie Marcy and Family in memory of Tim Natto
• Lloyd and Vickie Marcy and Family in memory of Linda Humphreys
• Lloyd and Vickie Marcy and Family in memory of Brenda Britton
• Lloyd and Vickie Marcy and Family in memory of Aunt Millie Wade
• Patty, Paul, and Ranae Palagyi in memory of Virginia Hartman
• Patty, Paul and Ranae Palagyi in memory of Anthony Santa Rapose
• Patty, Paul and Ranae Palagyi in memory of Joseph Pauline Palagyi
• Patty, Paul and Ranae Palagyi in memory of Herb and Lucille Mononen
• Patty, Paul and Ranae Palagyi in memory of Donna Sabo Miller
• Ava Sanford in memory of Karen Moss
• Ava Sanford in memory of Dan Sanford
• Ava Sanford in memory of Bill Nine
• Ava Sanford in memory of Edward Zappitelli
• Ava Sanford in memory of Betty Zappitelli
• Kayla Burdette in memory of Michael Burdette
• Dakota Million in memory of Tina Million
• Culetta Burdette in memory of Eileen Blankenship
• Cheryl Blankenship in memory of Sereniti Blankenship
• Cheryl Blankenship in memory of Carletta Havers
• Cheryl Blankenship in memory of Connie Burdette
• Cheryl Blankenship in memory of Author Lee Messenger
• Tim Smith in memory of Larry Fowler
• Tim Smith in memory of Wanda Castle
• Tim Smith in memory of Tammy Stewart
• Tim Smith in memory of Pat Burdette
• Mark Bouter in memory of Barbara Deemer
• Mark Bouter in memory of Jake Deemer
• Mark Bouter in memory of Stanley Bouter
• Mark Bouter in memory of Shirley Bouter
• Bobbie Blankenship in memory of Grandma Young
• Donnie Young in memory of Grandma Shirley
• Donnie Young in memory of Grandpa Young
• Bobbie Blankenship in memory of Walter Hedricks
• Bobbie Blankenship in memory of Pansy Hedricks
• Bobbie Blankenship in memory of Raymond Burdette
• Bobbie Blankenship in memory of Grandma Yoder
• Bobbie Blankenship in memory of T.K. Blankenship
• Lori Simpson in memory of Susan Simpson
• Larry Simpson in memory of Susan Simpson
• The Brecht Family in memory of Susan Simpson
• The Brecht Family in memory of Cheryl Brecht
• Grandma Barb in memory of Montana
• Randy and Martha Fertig in memory of Frank Cole, Jr.
• Randy and Martha Fertig in memory of Dewey Firtig, Sr.
• Randy and Martha Fertig in memory of Frank and Theodora Cole
• Randy and Martha Fertig in memory of Art and Geneviev Anttila
• Randy and Martha Fertig in memory of Joshua Cole
• Randy and Martha Fertig in memory of Art and Ruth Tuttle
• Randy and Martha Fertig in memory of Charles and Josie Fertig
• Linda Witt in memory of George, Naomi, and Paul Schlaich
• Andersons and Wnoroskis in memory of Michael and Margaret Palagyi
• Andersons and Wnoroskis in memory of Bob and Lois Shumake
• Andersons and Wnoroskis in memory of Marvin and Evelyn Millspaw
• Ron Shields and Melodie Bimle in memory of Don and Dolores Shields
• Melodie Bimle and Ron Shields in memory of Michael Schreiber
• Ron Shields, Melodie Bimle, and Family in memory of Grandparents, Uncles, and Friends
• Diane Schreiber in memory of Michael Schreiber
• Sue Loomis in memory of Jean Loomis
• Amy and Bob McClintock in memory of Jean Loomis
• Bob and Amy McClintock in memory of Don and Bea McClintock
• Bob and Amy McClintock in memory of Tom McClintock
• Elsa and Family in memory of Coccone and Iarocci Families
• Mom and Family in memory of Lisa Marie Iarocci
• Elsa and Family in memory of Pete Iarocci
• Nick and Lisa Iarocci in memory of Iarocci and Pataky Families
• Nick and Lisa Iarocci in memory of Karl Hotovek
• Linda and George Sabo and Lew and Judy Shiley in memory of Aunt Ardine and Uncle Ray Bossard
• Linda and George Sabo and Lew and Judy Shiley in memory of Uncle Bill Bossard
• Linda and George Sabo and Lew and Judy Shiley in memory of Chuck Bossard
• Linda and George Sabo and Lew and Judy Shiley in memory of Aunt Eileen and Uncle Lyle Gaugh
• Linda and George Sabo in memory of Sandy Nelson (Mom)
• Linda and George Sabo in memory of Gram and Grampa Kline
• Linda and George Sabo in memory of Uncle Jim Tobias
• Dick Nelson in memory of Sandy Nelson
• Judy and Lew in memory of Gerry Tobias (Mom)
• Judy and Lew in memory of Harold and Nancy Shiley
• Judy and Lew in memory of Bill and Wilma Shiley
• Judy and Lew in memory of Jim Tobias
• Judy and Lew in memory of Sandy Nelson
• Judy and Lew in memory of Grampa Bossard
• Judy and Lew in memory of Gram and Grampa Tobias
• Judy and Lew in memory of Gram and Grampa Shiley
• The Kauppila Family in memory of Eric Alan Kauppila
• The Kauppila Family in memory of Erika Kauppila
• The Kauppila Family in memory of Wayne M. “Gibby” Kauppila
• The Kauppila Family in memory of Alyce M. Kauppila
• Zac and Jill Freeman in memory of Jay Freeman
• Lisa Distelrath and Jake Nurkka in memory of Eric Koski
• Lisa Distelrath, Jake, and Maddie in memory of Liisa Nurkka
• Jake Nurkka and Maddie Hunchuck in memory of Roy Nurkka
• Jake Nurkka and Maddie Hunchuck in memory of Garrett Greene
• Phil and Gina Dickinson in memory Henry Coy
• Darylene Brisley in memory of Bill Brisley
• Darylene Brisley in memory Kerry Brisley
• Darylene Brisley in memory of Linda Matti
• John, Melissa, and John John Arcaro in memory of Nathan Evans
• John and Jo Arcaro in memory of Nathan Evans
• Connie and Rick Naylor in memory of Deceased of Naylor/Beadle Family
• Jim and Jennifer Kulko in memory of John Ensell
• Diana Spencer in memory of Luke Petrik
• Daniel Petrik in memory of Luke Petrik
• Diana Spencer in memory of John W. Petrik
• Daniel Petrik in memory of John W. Petrik
• Amber, Jared, and Cole Walker in memory of Tracy and Cole Walker
• Lynn Joslin in memory of Tracy and Cole Walker
• Michael, Julie, Olivia, and Macey Colby in memory of Papa Ronald Sharp
• Michael, Julie, Olivia, and Macey Colby in memory of Papa Nicholas J. Colby, Sr.
• Susan Chiodo in memory of Alan Woodring
• The Weeks Family in memory of Ron Sharp
• The Weeks Family in memory of David Weeks
• The Weeks Family in memory of Bob Adkins
• The Notte Family in memory of Thomas Notte
• The Notte Family in memory of Nick and Edith Notte
• The Notte Family in memory of James W. and James F. Robison
• R and M in memory of Roy Kingston
• Dennis Enssle in memory of granddaughter, Montana Enssle
• Bernie and Penny Armeni in memory of Tom and Gloria Badgley
• Bernie and Penny Armeni in memory of Hank and Marge Armeni
• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Marilyn Emus
• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Margaret Lyon
• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Hannah Chase
• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Ronald Orahood
• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Carol Witterman
• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of John Hayes
• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Erma Castrilla
• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Mary Louise Legeza
• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Gloria Sees
• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of John Campbell, Sr.
• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of George Richards
• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Evelyn Kohlman
• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Lillian Bennett
• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Lewis Mann, Jr.
• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Faith Sherry
• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Shirley Gerren
• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Scott Kline
• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Carolyn Gritzer
• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Sunday Lynn Goodwin
• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Katherine Shannon
• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Dorthene Blare
• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Joseph E. Simak
• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Ellen Gee
• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Andrew Campbell
• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Peter Iarocci
• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Sally Smith
• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Mary Tavone
• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Christopher Harco
• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Joan Richards
• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Daniel Byler
• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Dale Witterman
• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of James Bressler
• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of James Anthony
• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Theresa DeMarco
• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Norma Bartfai
• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Diane Corp
• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Haylee Danko Lindsay
• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Carol Chirakos
• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Chuck Lloyd
• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of James Gray
• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of William Nine
• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Eugene Bihlajama
• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of James A. Wiser
• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Nadine Meade
• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Richard Burdick
• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of William Ingersol
• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Bernard Mook
• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of Diane Parks
• Chris Brecht State Farm Insurance in memory of David D. Haytcher
• Son Jeffrey in memory of Gary Farver
• Walt and Chuppie in memory of family and friends
• Janet Sabo in memory of Ricky and Ron Sabo
• Sarah Riley in memory of Dolores Lamm
