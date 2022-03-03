ASHTABULA — Bridges across Ohio have been lit up blue and yellow to show solidarity with Ukraine, including the lift bridge.
According to a press release from Gov. Mike DeWine’s office, the governor directed the Ohio Department of Transportation to light state bridges with the colors of the Ukrainian flag.
“This is a way to show our support of the Ukrainian people in their struggle against Russia’s unprovoked attack on their country,” DeWine said in the press release. “I hope all Ohioans will join with the more than 42,000 Ukrainians living in our state and continue to pray for a peaceful end to this senseless Russian aggression.”
Ashtabula County Engineer Tim Martin said the request to light the bridge blue and yellow came from ODOT.
Ashtabula City Council President John Roskovics said he was happy to see the bridge lit up in the colors of the Ukrainian flag.
“I was so glad that they did that,” Roskovics said.
Roskovics said the invasion is a tragic turn of events, and he hopes the bridge remains lit blue and yellow for some time.
“Some times we go onto the next news story, so this is certainly something that we need to give prolonged attention to,” Roskovics said.
Kevin Grippi, who raised the funds for the lights on the bridge, said people reached out to him last week asking about the possibility of the lights on the bridge being changed to blue and yellow in support of Ukraine.
“Good Lord, I wish we could do more,” Grippi said. The situation is heartbreaking, he said.
Grippi said Martin has always been supportive of anything to enhance the lighting on the bridge.
In addition to the lift bridge, the George V. Voinovich Bridge in Cleveland, the Veterans’ Glass City Skyway in Toledo, the Anthony Wayne Bridge in Toledo and bridges and overpasses in Dayton will also be lit blue and yellow, according to the press release.
“To be in such company, it’s great for us,” Grippi said. “Who would have ever thought that. It’s the least we could do, it’s the right thing to do, and I wish we could have done a lot more.”
Grippi said he reached out to Timothy Dorman, who handles the lighting on the bridge, and it was initially lit blue and yellow last week before a software bug caused the lights to turn off briefly on Friday.
Dorman said Grippi and a representative of the Ashtabula County Engineer’s Office reached out to him independently of one another and asked to change the color of the bridge lighting to blue and yellow.
Dorman, who works with a lighting company in Cleveland, said the business has received a number of requests for similar lighting changes.
In the press release, DeWine urged public and private building owners to light their properties up in blue and yellow.
“In Ohio, we rally around those who need support, and this is a simple way to not only support those living in Ukraine, but also our Ukrainian friends and neighbors living in Ohio,” he said in the release.
According to the press release, Ukrainian flags are flying over the Ohio Statehouse and the governor’s residence.
