A fundraiser for LEADERship Ashtabula County is scheduled online this weekend due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The organization has a youth and adult component that helps residents understand how they can be leaders in the community. The program works with more than 60 students and 20 adults throughout the year.
“We have one main fundraiser each year. It helps cover some of our program costs,” said Executive Director Kelli Jones.
“Our annual fundraising event enables us to provide scholarships to our Youth LEADERship and Signature Program students, keep tuition affordable and collaborate with our community,” she said.
“We like to focus on one main event rather than multiple events,” Jones said.
The pandemic forced the annual fundraiser online last year and the organization decided to stay online this year because of the unknown nature of the pandemic.
“We know what to expect [after the 2021 online event]. We know what we need to plan for,” she said.
“We hope to get back to a live event next year,” she said.
Jones said the 2022 event is sponsored by Grand River Rubber and can be accessed through www.leadershipac.org.
“There are many opportunities to win a variety of prizes ranging from a $10,000 grand prize at $100 a ticket, a trip to Myrtle Beach for four people at $20 per ticket or three for $50 to name a couple.
Jones said the main drawing for the largest prize will be at 7 p.m.
She said the virtual event increases the amount of people able to be involved in the organization’s financial needs.
“It allows our friends and supporters, both local and out-of-the-area, to participate,” Jones said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.