Lakeside vs. Madison .... Edgewood vs. Jefferson.
Those games have been thrilling and competitive for area football fans in past years as non-conference contests early in the season.
The games will continue, but with a new meaning. The landscape of the Chagrin Valley Conference goes through another change as Conneaut, Jefferson and Madison join starting this school season. They are in the Lake Division, along with Lakeside, Geneva and Edgewood.
This isn’t exactly an all-county conference, which has been talked about for years. But it’s not too shabby, either.
There’s no question local/county games bring in potentially more gate money and certainly more excitement as players, families and neighbors battle on the gridiron, then shake hands or get together afterwards.
However, there’s a place for playing teams out of the area, whether it’s a natural or new rivalry or the chance to play increased competition.
For example, Conneaut will host Grand Vallley in Week 1.
The Blue Streaks are at Perry in their annual backyard contest to open the season, then host former WRC foes South in the second game and go to North in the third contest.
The Falcons start against two Northeast 8 schools in Girard (away) and Lakeview (home) in the first two weeks.
So, how did we get to this point? In January 2022, it was announced Conneaut, Jefferson and Madison were joining the CVC. The main reasons were less travel and more evenly-matched competition.
The Spartans were a part of District 10 in Pennsylvania for the last six years. They were travellng to places in Pennsylvania such as Titusville, Slippery Rock, Iroquois and Wilmington.
But in the fall of 2021, Conneaut got the news that it would no longer be a part of District 10 moving forward. The Spartans played an independent schedule last fall.
“It will be nice playing in an Ohio league,” Conneaut coach Rocco Dorbran said. “It’s always more meaningful for the players playing Ohio schools that they might see in the playoffs, and some of the county schools, especially the ones similar in size.”
The Falcons were part of the All-American Conference, before joining the NE8 Conference in 2018 with seven schools from the Youngstown area.
“We’re excited for the new journey,” Jefferson coach Brandon Hanna said. “Youngstown football helped shape our program. But we’re looking forward to road games being a little closer to home.
“All new faces and schemes on film. We will grind our way through and work to find our way in the new league. We’re grateful to be a part of this growing league.”
The Blue Streaks had been Western Reserve Conference members since 2015. As the school’s numbers dropped, other members of the WRC have maintained stability or have shown an increase with the amount of students. Chardon won the Division III state titles in 2020 and 2021.
“We’re very excited,” Madison coach Mike Gilligan said of the Blue Streaks new conference. “Great people that put student-athletes first. We also got to see some of the athletes and coaches that we will be competing against.
“There are very good coaches and players in the conference and we’re going to have to prepare very hard to have success.”
But the goal remains the same — try to win a conference title and make the playoffs — no matter who the competition is week-after-week.
At the end of May, the CVC held a showcase at Harvey High School.
The football showcase featured 175 CVC football players showcasing their skills and abilities in front of 20 college football coaches.
“It was a well-organized event,” Gilligan said. “The cameraderie between players and coaches was awesome to see and showed that the CVC is dedicated to serving its student-athletes. We’re excited for the opportunity to compete in the CVC.”
There’s many more area fans, athletes and school officials who agree.
