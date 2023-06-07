When it came to selecting a college volleyball program, several schools had a lot to offer to Chrisjeily Rodriguez.
There was one school, though, that could offer the Lakeside graduate what no other could — a chance to play with her sister once again.
Rodriguez, Lakeside’s all time kills leader with 1,204, will be reunited with her older sister, Jeylo Rodriguez at Heidelberg University this fall. Jeylo is the all-time Dragons digs leader with 1,769 for a career and 633 in a single season.
Rodriguez, a recent graduate, announced her intent to join the Heidelberg program at a ceremony at Lakeside High School last month.
The younger of the two sisters that arrived in Ashtabula from Puerto Rico years ago, Rodriguez said at first she was hesitant about going to Heidleberg.
But the opportunity to be on the floor with her Jeylo once again was something she just could not pass up.
“At first I was looking at other options,” Rodriguez. “But, she was one of the big reasons I chose there. She plays the game with the same passion that I have, so it is amazing to have someone in the same court that plays with the same passion you have.”
And if the passion of her older sister was not enough, the program at Heidelberg was also impressive, as she saw from not just an official college visit, but on several trips with the family to see Jeylo play.
“They have an amazing program and the team is amazing,” Rodriguez said. “I just loved it.”
She’s not the only one that loves it. The opportunity for the sisters to attend college and play volleyball is not something they thought possible until just a few years ago.
Jeylo graduated from Lakeside in 2021 and just finished her second season at Heidelberg.
To have her sister join her is a dream come true in more ways than one.
“I have no words for it,” Jeylo said. “It’s really crazy how we moved from another country to here. We knew no English or anything, but now to be going back and playing together in college ... it’s such a big thing for my family, it’s a great thing having her to play with me again.”
Aside from Heidleberg, Jeylo knew that Rodriguez also had offers from schools such as Allegheny and Hiram.
She knew the decision was not hers, but she also knew what decision she wanted her to make.
“I wanted what was the best for her,” Jeylo said. “But I also told her ‘if you come here, you’re going to have a great coach, a great facility and we’re going to have this chance to play together again.’”
But, Jeylo also told her she’d be happy with whatever decision she made.
“I told her if she sets her path away from me, that I would be wherever you go,” Jeylo said. “I’m really lucky that she chose to come with me.”
As a Dragon, Rodriguez was the Ashtabula County Player of the Year as a junior and senior.
She played on two Lakeside teams to win Chagrin Valley Conference Lake Division titles,.
Last fall’s group won a sectional crown and advanced to the Division I district tournament where they took a set against Painesville Riverside before losing 3-1.
Last season, Rodriguez’s 512 kills were a single-season school record and ranked among the best in Ohio.
As much as she enjoyed the high school experience, though, Rodriguez is now ready for what lies ahead.
“I’m so ready for college,” she said. “I’m ready for a new chapter in my life and I cannot wait to see what the future holds and I am so thankful for my family, for my parents and all my coaches because thanks to them I’m going to college and thanks to them I’m the person who I am.”
