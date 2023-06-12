Staff Report
Lakeside graduate Sidney Griffith is one of three University of Toledo players who are in Australia to compete in the 12-day, 2023 Beyond Sports Softball DI Softball Tour. The tour runs until June 23.
The team is made up of two rosters, a 12-player and an 11-player, from other Division I schools.
The Rockets, all on the 11-player roster, will play against top softball club teams and explore Australia’s major cities of Sydney, Brisbane and Gold Coast.
Griffith started in 42 games at shortstop in 2023.
She had a .910 fielding percentage and hit .225 with
15 runs scored, five doubles, one triple, and drove in eight RBIs.
Griffith connected on a
season-high three hits, including a triple at Ball State on
April 8.
She was an academic All-Mid-American Conference and Dean’s List selection.
Last year as a freshman, Griffith, who made the Dean’s List, appeared in all three of the outfield positions as well as second base and shortstop.
She made 43 starts on the year with a .241 batting average.
Griffith hit her first career home run and a season-high two RBIs vs. Ohio State.
She also recorded a triple vs. North Carolina A&T, and double vs. NIU. Griffith posted two hits vs. Central Michigan.
Griffith also stole one base with four assists against Kent State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.