During July, Tyler Loftus, his wife, Jordan and son, Grayson, made the trek for Storrs, Connecticut to Ashtabula.
“We’re appreciative of the community, family and friends.” Loftus said.
Tyler and Jordan are both Lakeside graduates.
But August has arrived, and the family is back in Connecticut.
Loftus is buried in film and practices for the UConn football team as the 2023 season starts at the end of the month.
During the offseason, Loftus was selected as an Analyst — Offense/QB coach for the Huskies this season.
“I work with the offensive coordinator [Nick Charlton],” he said. “It’s been a fun experience. I played quarterback in college [at Wagner College]. I help the quarterbacks with fundamentals, watching film and having a plan.”
Loftus ended last season as UConn’s interim running backs coach for the Huskies’ bowl game when E.J. Barthel took a coaching position at the University of Nebraska.
In the offseason, he was one of several additions to the coaching staff.
“I love working at UConn,” said Loftus, who previously coached tight ends at Rhode Island and quarterbacks at Holy Cross.
The Huskies have competition for the starting QB spot this season.
Zion Turner took over when starer quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson suffered a season-ending knee injury (ACL) last season.
As a true freshman, Turner guided UConn to a bowl game. He threw for 1,407 yards with nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions through the air. Turner also rushed for 262 yards.
Roberson, a redshirt junior and Penn State transfer, is back.
Newcomer Joseph Fagnano, a transfer from Maine where he played under Charlton, is also in the mix.
Last season, he notched career-high passing totals, completing 208 passes for 2,231 yards and 15 touchdowns with six interceptions. Fagnano also had career-best rushing numbers, running for 296 yards on 93 carries with three scores.
Loftus likes the competition of the QBs. It’s the type of atmosphere the coaching staff looks to ingrain in the whole team.
“The intensity kind of increased,” he said. “We want to take the good and be great. As coaches, we have to do everything to the best of our abilities, and continue to take steps.”
Under veteran college and professional coach Jim Mora Jr., UConn finished 6-7 last season and played in a bowl for the first time since 2015.
The Huskies fell to Marshall 28-14 in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
“The biggest thing is not focusing on the goal, but the process,” Loftus said of this season. “The focus is on getting better and getting one percent better each. It can be difficult, but we’re trying to win the day.”
Playing as an independent, UConn’s 12-game schedule includes games at home vs. North Carolina State in the opener on Aug. 31 and Duke on Sept. 23 and at Boston College Oct. 28 and at Tennessee Nov. 4.
“It’s great opportunity for our team,” Loftus said.
Last season, the Huskies played at Michigan. In 2025, UConn is scheduled to play at The Ohio State University.
A recruiter for the Huskies as well, Loftus’ areas include central Ohio, Texas and Alabama to seek out high school players.
“It’s different,” he said. “Texas plays high school football year-round. But I definitely want to find guys in home state.”
The transfer portal has helped colleges across country, in any sport, and UConn is no exception. The Huskies added seven transfers for the 2023 season.
“A lot of universities have definitely used it as a benefit,” Loftus said. “We definitely have some on the roster. There’s a lot of talented players out there. We also try to find the best high school players.”
As he football continues to, UConn has seen success in other sports.
The men’s basketball team won the national championship in early April. The school’s baseball team reached the NCAA Gainesville Regional during the spring campaign.
“It’s definitely something to be proud of,” Loftus said. “It’s always exciting to be around those kind of athletes.”
The Huskies football team is looking to make their mark, and Loftus is ready to help change the narrative.
“We’re real excited to attack this thing,” he said.
