From the time she was learning the game as a 6-year old to her time on the Lakeside bowling team to what she’s experiencing now at Mercyhurst University, Nicole Lemponen said she is enjoying the sport of bowling just as much as ever.
Lemponen, a 2022 Lakeside graduate, just wrapped up her freshman season, which concluded last weekend in Pittsburgh as her team competed in the NCAA National Tournament. They qualified by winning the East Coast Conference.
Bowling has been a love of Lemponen since she was introduced to the game as a child. That love helped her to become a two-time state qualifier for the Dragons, but the experience of bowling at the collegiate level is something that has been a completely new experience in more ways than one.
"It’s been incredible,” she said. “There’s so much diversity and I’ve met so many people. We have a girl from Utah on the team. There’s three from Ohio, two from New York, one from Florida, one from Kentucky and one from right here. We have a large variety of people.”
The people may be from all over, but there is a common denominator.
“All of them are very good bowlers,” Lemponen said. “We have a wide variety of people but you’re also bowling with people who are junior team USA members for bowling. You are bowling against people who have won national tournaments and things like that.”
At the NCAA tournament, her team ran into Nebraska’s Jillian Martin, who was a two-time junior PBA National champion and the top bowling recruit in the country last year. The Lakers lost 2-0 in the first match of the day, and came up short against Stephen F. Austin in the second, 2-1.
Bowling, though, is a sport where a person can only control the pins in her-his lane. Lemponen said that compared to high school, college bowling is much different.
Throughout her years at Lakeside, Lemponen typically carried an average of around 210. Scoring is much different with the college game and averages are not ussually figured, but she said she’d probably be around 180 for an average. The vast difference in the game at the college level is the cause for the drop.
“The lane conditions are the biggest thing,” Lemponen said. “It’s a different amount of oil that’s put out, a different length of oil. You need to choose between either a more reactive ball or less reactive ball to combat that.”
Lemponen said a typical college bowler carries an arsenal of several bowling balls, however, tournament play limits bowlers to carry six.
“It requires a different strategy,” Lemponen said of college bowling. “Whether you are going to play direct or give it a little bit of angle, do you need more speed or less speed? It’s really a game of adaptability. If you can’t adapt, you’re not going to have fun.”
Fun is definitely something that Lemponen said she is having. Aside from helping her team to an ECC championship and bid in the NCAA tournament, she was also named conference bowler of the week in late February with an average of 21.1 pins per frame and 12 strikes in 20 tries.
Lemponen is studying for a career in the field of human resource management, and getting to do something she’s loved since childhood to help cover the cost of school. What Lemponen is learning about bowling at the college level too is far beyond anything she ever experienced.
“I have learned so many things ... how to be a better person,” she said. “My coach [Micheal Machuga] teaches not only to be better bowlers, he teaches us to be better people, how to be responsible, how to truly understand the game of bowling.
"The work I put in with him before the season and throughout the season, I’ve become such a better bowler because of his knowledge and his expertise. From where I was before coming to college to where I am now, everything feels much better, everything looks better. Everything is getting to where it needs to be. I can only thank my coach for that, it’s about trusting the process. Everything is about trusting the process.”
