Staff Report
The Birmingham Southern football team is well on their way of preparing for a 6 p.m. kickoff Saturday’s opponent at in-state rival Huntingdon College.
But in the opener on a recent Thursday, the Panthers recorded a 20-19 win over McMurry University at home.
The win was the first for Lakeside graduate Anthony Colucci, who was hired as the Birmingham Southern head coach last December.
“Getting the first win under our belt on Thursday night was a very surreal moment,” he said. “I am proud of the work that was put in by our guys and our coaching staff to make that happen.
“And to make the moment even more special, my parents traveled all the way out to Little Rock, Arkansas to be in the stands for it. That’ll be a night I remember for the rest of my life.”
The Panthers built a 20-0 lead, before holding off the visitors who tallied 19 points in the final quarter.
Colucci had been Birmingham Southern’s offensive coordinator since the 2017 season.
• Last Saturday, Dean Hood’s Murray State Racers defeated Presbyterian 41-10 at home.
Leading 17-10 at halftime, Murray State outscored the visitors 24-0 in the second half.
Hood, a Harbor graduate, is in his fourth season of leading the Racers.
• Bemidji State University wide receiver Dhel Duncan-Busby was listed in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Scouting Bureau’s Top 20 Fall Edition recently.
Duncan-Busby, a Madison graduate, is the only NCAA Division II player on the list and one of four not from NCAA Division I colleges. He was ranked 19th on the list.
The CFL Scouting Bureau, comprising CFL scouts, as well as player personnel directors and general managers from the league’s nine clubs, annually releases its rankings in the fall, winter and, for a third and final time, in the spring ahead of the coming draft.
Duncan-Busby, a senior, enters the 2023 season in his sixth year in the program.
In the the past two seasons, he has caught 97 passes for 1,621 yards and 13 touchdowns. During the 2022 season, he hauled in 48 receptions for 896 yards and eight touchdowns.
Duncan-Busby caught multiple passes in 11 games, with a high of eight against Winona State. He went for more than 100 receiving yards in five contests, reaching 148 in that same game against the Warriors.
Six times he had a touchdown, going for two touchdowns twice against Minot State and Southwest Minnesota State.
• Senior wide receiver Rylan Davison returned to the field for Mercyhurst University in its first game of the season.
The Conneaut graduate, who missed the majority of last season with a wrist injury, caught seven passes for 74 yards. He also returned five kickoffs for 101 yards in a 54-12 opening-season loss to Ferris State in Big Rapids, Michigan.
“Even though I was injured all last season, I was able to fit right in during spring practices,” he said. “The adjustment was getting used to catching, blocking and falling again with an injured wrist.”
Mercyhurst is slated to host Lock Haven at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
MEN’S GOLF
Baldwin Wallace University senior Academic All-Ohio Athletic Conference student-athlete Ryan Green has been named the OAC Co-Men’s Golfer of the Week for the first time in his career.
The Edgewood graduate, who shared the honor with John Carroll freshman London Hoyser, fired rounds of 72 and 71 for a one-under two-round total of 143 to help BW to a fifth place finish at last weekend’s season opening Gatorade Collegiate Invitational hosted by The College of Wooster at the Zoar Village Golf Course. He finished in a three-way tie for first along with Hoyser and Gabe Guthrie of Wooster.
Green, who is a three-year letter-winner, has played in 28 invitationals and 49.5 rounds for a career average of 81. He has a career-low round of 70, which he shot last year during the OAC Championships on Aug. 30.
