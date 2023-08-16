A year older. A year with more experience. A year with more depth.
Neal Croston is looking to mesh those attributes together and continue Pymatuning Valley’s recent run of Northeastern Athletic Conference titles and playoff appearances.
“The guys have been pretty enthusiastic,” he said. “We have most of our guys returning. We’re stronger and not teaching things for the first time. The offense and defense understand the system. We have a good group of kids who you can teach.”
Croston believes the experience and depth will aid his team this season.
“Most of the juniors and senior started for two years, and the sophomores started one year,” he said. “It started in January. We got stronger and competitive in the summer.”
The Lakers went 4-7 overall last season, but captured a fourth-straight Northeastern Athletic Conference title with a 24-14 win over Mathews in the regular-season finale.
This season, the Lakers start the season at Mineral Ridge. PV then hosts Cardinal and Grand Valley, goes to Rootstown and Girard and closes out the non-conference slate with a home game vs. Southeast.
Last season, PV’s depth was challenged.
“We didn’t have enough guys,” Croston said. “We want to compete all four quarters. It’s been motivation for these guys. We weren’t strong enough to compete for four quarters.”
But Croston believes the experiences of the past and improvements now can help PV change the narrative.
“We competed against pretty good teams,” he said. “Last year was definitely a learning experience. They want to compete, and feel they can win.”
Kevin Brown, Jason Root and Andrew Root are assisting Croston.
Andrew Root played an integral part in the recent Lakers two playoff seasons.
QUARTERBACK
Ryan Croston returns at this position. The junior started last season and the last four games of his sophomore campaign.
Last season, Croston rushed for 1,280 yards, averaging 6.7 per carry. He scored nine touchdowns and six 2-point conversions.
Croston also passed for 497 yards and three TDs.
“He’s become more a leader, and has gotten stronger,” coach Croston said. “He’s playing with more confidence.”
Croston earned
Division VI honorable mention All-Ohio honors at quarterback last season.
RUNNING BACK/SLOT
Junior Ty Vickery returns at running back. He rushed for 1,025 and had 205 yards receiving last season.
Vickery tallied 15 TDs and four, 2-point conversions.
“He’s a two-year starter,” Croston said. “He’s gotten stronger.”
The Ryan Croston-Vickery backfield combination was a solid one.
“He and Ryan work well together,” Croston said. “They’re leaders. They’re first in sprints, the weight room and picking up players when they’re down.”
Freshman Luke Giddings and junior Matthew Adkins are working at fullback.
Sophomore Sean Croston, a returner, is back at slot.
Croston brings back 145 yards rushing and 150 receiving.
Sophomore Jayce Fulkman is also working at slot.
The wide receivers will include sophomore Alex Simon and freshman Kasen Bailey.
TIGHT END
Junior Jaren Nowakowski is moving from slot to tight end. Freshman William Baugher provides depth at tight end.
OFFENSIVE LINE
Ben Crouser, the lone senior on the PV team, is slated to play center. Juniors Landon Paul and Damon Brainard are returning guards.
Junior Jon Finello and sophomore Stuart Jenick are working at the tackle position.
Finello played most on defense last season.
Juniors Ben Zarcrynski and Brennan Moore provide depth on the offensive line.
While Ryan Croston and Vickey are a solid combination, Croston looks to diversify the offensive attack.
“We want to spread the ball out,” Croston said. “We definitely have to mix it up.”
DEFENSIVE LINE
The names will be familiar for the Lakers on defense.
“When you have one senior, you need 15 to 18 guys to rotate,” Croston said.
Moore and Finello are projected to play on the line, with Nowakowski and Brainard at end.
Baugher, Jenick and Crouser provide depth.
LINEBACKER
Vickery, a three-year starter, is a stalwart on the inside. Last season, he recorded 87 tackles, including four for loss, two pass break-ups and one sack, one caused fumble and one fumble recovery.
Giddings and Paul are working at inside linebacker.
On the outside are Ryan and Sean Croston. Ryan Croston started at cornerback, before moving to linebacker last season.
Ryan Croston
brings back 65 tackles, three tackles for loss, six pass-breakups
and one caused fumble and one fumble recovery.
Last season, Sean Croston notched 59 tackles, including seven for loss, 1.5 sacks and one fumble recovery.
Bailey provides depth at outside linebacker.
SECONDARY
Fulkman and Adkins return as starting cornerbacks. Simon is at safety, along with junior Kaden Welsh, sophomore Brawley McCowien and freshman Bryce Brown.
Fulkman registered three interceptions in the 2022 season.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Ryan Croston and Fulkman are working at punter.
