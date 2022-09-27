Staff Report
Two weeks ago, the Pymatuning Valley Lakers weren’t even in the top-20 of the Division VI, Region 21 Ohio High School Athletic Association football computer ratings.
After two straight wins, the Lakers have moved up to 14th, which would qualify for the postseason if the season ended today, in the weekly rating, which was released on Tuesday.
The top-16 teams in each region will advance to the playoffs when the regular season ends the weekend of Oct. 21-22.
But there are four weeks left in the regular season, so anything can happen.
PV (2-4), which is seeking a third straight trip to the postseason, has an average point total of 3.0667.
The Lakers have two straight home games — Windham (2-3) on Friday and Conneaut (5-1) on Oct. 7, before closing the regular season at Toronto (4-2) and Mathews (5-1).
Five other Ashtabula County teams are in the top-16 of their respective region entering Week 7.
In Division IV, Region 13, Jefferson (5-1) is second with an average of 10.9833. Girard (5-1), the lone team to defeat the Falcons, rank first at 10.98.48.
The Falcons are at Struthers (2-4) on Friday, host South Range (6-0) in Week 8 and play at Poland (3-3) and Lakeview (3-3) to close the regular season.
Edgewood (4-2) is rated eighth in DIV, Region 13 with an average of 6.3167.
The Warriors have a tough four-game span ahead, going to Geneva (4-2) on Friday, hosting Chagrin Falls (3-3) and Kirtland (6-0) the next week two weeks, before ending the regular season at Lakeside (4-2).
Conneaut (5-1), and on a five-game winning streak, is rated ninth in DV, Region 17 with an average of 6.7146.
The Spartans are at North East (0-4) Friday and PV the following week.
Conneaut then goes to Brooklyn (3-3) and hosts Harbor Creek (2-3) in Week 10.
The Dragons, who blanked West Geauga 38-0 last Friday to break a two-game losing streak, check in 13th in DII, Region 5 with an average of 6.7833.
Lakeside goes to Chagrin Falls on Friday, hosts Kirtland in Week 8, plays at Orange (0-6) and ends the regular season vs. Edgewood.
And Geneva rounds out the county schools as a current playoff contender.
The Eagles are 14th in DIII, Region 19 with an average of 7.1000. In addition to playing Edgewood, Geneva is at West Geauga (1-5) on Oct. 7, then hosts Perry (5-1) and Lakeside to conclude the regular season.
Madison (2-4), which defeated North 20-14 in overtime last Friday, is rated 19th in DIII, Region 9 with an average of 3.8667.
