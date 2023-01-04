Staff Report
ANDOVER — Strong second and fourth quarters lifted Pymatuning Valley past Edgewood 76-65 in county boys basketball action on Wednesday night at PV High School.
Trailing 14-13 after the first quarter, the Lakers (7-1) took a 35-30 halftime lead based on a 22-16 advantage in the second period.
Edgewood (5-4) cut the gap to 53-50 after three quarters, but PV closed it out with a 23-15 differential in the final period.
Jacob Ernst paced the Warriors with 26 points.
Edgewood goes to West Geauga on Friday night, while PV plays at Jefferson on Saturday night.
