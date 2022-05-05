Staff Report
Youngstown State senior and distance-standout Nicole Squatrito was named a 2022 #HLTF Alfreeda Goff Outdoor Track and Field Athlete of the Year, the league office announced Thursday.
Squatrito, a Jefferson graduate, is just the third member of the YSU women’s track and field program to be selected for the season-long award since it was created prior to the 2003 season, and the first since former Penguins sprinter and All-American Jaliyah Elliott was chosen in 2019.
Prior, Samantha Hamilton was the first member of the women’s team to take home the award in 2014.
Across the seven-week outdoor season slate, Squatrito notched a pair of new school records in the women’s 800m race, on two separate occasions, while posting the second-fastest 1500m time in program history.
Squatrito’s current school-record time of 2:10.52 in the women’s 800m was clocked at Ohio’s State’s Jesse Owens Classic on April 23 and broke her previous school-record mark of 2:12.24 set at Bucknell’s Bison Outdoor Classic on April 16, just a week prior.
A day before setting the program record in the 800m at the Jesse Owens Classic, Squatrito recorded the program’s second-quickest 1500m mark at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium with a time of 4:29.29. Squatrito was named Horizon League Athlete of the Week for her accomplishments at the Jesse Owens Classic.
She’s tallied three top-10 individual finishes during the Penguins’ outdoor campaign.
Entering conference championship weekend, Squatrito holds the league’s top marks in the 800m (2:10.52) and 1500m events (4:29.29) after sitting out the 2021 indoor season and not competing in 2020 league championships due to the cancellation of the meet by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Squatrito is seeking her first outdoor event title, and the first women’s 800m or 1500m event title in school history for YSU.
Her 800m time leads the conference by a near 2-second margin, while she paces the league in the 1500m by over four seconds.
The Horizon League Outdoor Championship is scheduled to begin today at the Oakland Track and Field Complex in Rochester Hills, Michigan.
