In 2022, John Castrilla graduated from Jefferson High School with multiple offers to play college basketball.
Instead of taking up one of those offers, Castrilla instead chose to attend a post-grad year at SPIRE Academy in Geneva.
Unfortunately things didn’t go as planned, and Castrilla felt that it wasn’t the right fit and he ended up leaving.
“Basically, I just took a year off, and I left the program,” Castrilla said, “Then I really thought I was done with basketball and just working like a 9 to 5 and stuff.”
Castrilla, an All-Ohio player with Jefferson and Saint John, did not play any competitive basketball from September 2022 to February 2023.
When the high school basketball season started, Castrilla, who recorded 1,000 career points for the Falcons, watched his old team compete.
That’s when he realized how much he missed it, and wanted to start playing again. Castrilla was an integral part of Jefferson’s Northeast 8 Conference title and Division III district final appearance in 2022.
Since Castrilla was a postgraduate and reclassified into the recruiting class of 2023, he was eligible to play on an AAU team. He joined a local team with some of his friends.
Castrilla excelled. He was featured on one of the tournaments and joined the all tournament team.
The recruiters started to take notice and he had offers from schools that offered him the previous year. Castrilla ended up with offers from an NAIA and a Junior College.
“So I talked to the four year [NAIA] coach and he said my offer still stands and understands that junior college is a smart route to get more recruiting,” Castrilla said, “He was really cool and said that after two years and I was still interested the offer still stands there.”
After much thought and consideration, Castrilla ended up committing to Bryant & Stratton College to continue his basketball career this coming fall.
Castrilla, who is planning on studying business, is excited for this next stage in his basketball career and to compete at a higher level.
He hopes to excel and compete with the thought of getting a good recruitment following these next two years.
Bryant & Stratton College has locations in the Cleveland area. This past season, Bryant & Stratton finished 8-16.
Castrilla will have to relocate to continue his career and he is looking forward to the fresh start.
“I’m excited just to sort of go and kind of start new, because I’ve been in Ashtabula just about my whole life,” he said.
Castrilla is also going to miss his friends and family, which are who he gives credit to for helping him reach this point.
Castrilla especially thanks his dad, John, for his impact on his life.
He also gave appreciation to Jefferson Superintendent John Montanaro.
“He’d train me and take me to tournaments so he would always do whatever it was just to try to give me a fair opportunity to play,” Castrilla said of his dad.
Castrilla is looking forward to this next chapter and appreciates the people that have his back and is happy he has them in his life.
He is excited about this decision to continue his basketball career and is happy to get another chance to play the game he loves.
