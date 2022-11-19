NILES — The Jefferson Falcons overcame an early 18-7 deficit to beat top-seeded West Branch 41-37 tonight in the Division IV, Region 13 final at Bo Rein Stadium.
The Falcons' Grant Hitchcock gave his te4am it first lead, 34-30, with a 71-yard punt return. After West Branch went ahead 37-34, Hitchcock ran 64 yards for another go-ahead touchdown to make it 41-37 late in the third quarter.
Jefferson stopped West Branch on fourth down with five minutes to play and the Falcons never allowed the Warriors to get the ball back again. Jefferson ran out the clock inside the West Branch 10 to end the game.
Jefferson (11-3) had never won a football playoff game until this season, but has now defeated Poland, Girard, Canton South and West Branch in succession to reach the Division IV state semifinals next week.
