The Ice Wine Festival is returning for its 20th year, with a number of wineries and distilleries participating.
Ice wine is a specialty product that can only be made in certain areas, with grapes being left on the vine after the normal harvest until temperatures drop low enough to freeze the grapes. They are then harvested and pressed before they can thaw. The resulting wine is sweet, due to there being less water in the wine because the grapes were pressed while frozen.
Participating locations include Debonne Vineyards, Ferrante Winery and Ristorante, Grand River Cellars Winery and Restaurant, Laurello Vineyards, Cask 307, South River Vineyards and Red Eagle Distillery, according to a press release about the event.
The festival will take place at participating locations from noon to 5 p.m. every day in March. Not every winery is open seven days a week, though, so visitors should check the websites of places they are planning to visit ahead of time.
Cindy Lindberg, president of Grand River Cellars and event coordinator for the Ice Wine Festival, said the event has been steadily recovering after being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Ferrante’s is doing a pop-up bar, we’ve got our own cellar decorated, decked out, for the Ice Wine Festival too, here at Grand River,” Lindberg said. “Cask 307 is adding an opera called ‘Frozen Too’ to their agenda, but that’s only one night. ... We’re going to feature all the great things about ice wine.”
This year’s ice wine harvest, which took place right before Christmas, was fantastic, Lindberg said.
“Not a huge quantity, but the quality is good,” she said.
Lindberg said she can remember sending out letters to surrounding wineries proposing the festival 20 years ago.
A portion of the proceeds will be donated to local food banks, as a way to give back to the community, she said.
Participating businesses are all within a 10-minute drive of one another, and each winery will provide a sample of one of their ice wines, a wine glass, and an appetizer for $8 per person at each location, according to the press release. Designated drivers can purchase an appetizer and non-alcoholic drink for $4.
“We always look forward to the month of March when we can celebrate Ice Wine season with the consumer.”, Kim Laurello, of Laurello Vineyards, said. “There is an energy in the air that you just can’t explain. Even our staff gets excited for this event.”
