JEFFERSON — Horse Palooza is scheduled to conclude today after three days of horse events at the Ashtabula County Fairgrounds.
Horse shows, obstacle course challenges, food and educational seminars kept horse lovers busy this weekend. More than 200 people competed at the event while raising money for local 4-H clubs.
On Saturday an obstacle challenge was the featured item on the schedule.
"The horses have different obstacles and [the judging] is based on how well they behave," said Audrey Felician, who organizes the annual event.
Horse Palooza provides youn and older horses the opportunity to try out their skills.
"If they do well they might go into [a regular horse show]," Felician said.
"This is a 13-year-old mare and this is her first show," said Amber Williams of Conneaut.
She said the horse responded very well to the demands of obstacle course.
On Friday there was a gaming show with 40 to 50 competitors. Throughout the weekend horse-related vendors sell their wares as well. The event was free to all 4-H members, she said.
Felician said the proceeds from the event benefit 4-H members from the Rhythm Riders, Bits N' Tails and the Vaqueros. She said this helps fund project entry fees, memberships and many other aspects of the program.
Felician said a new portion of the event included a larger fan participation at the horse show on Friday. She said there were visitors from Cleveland and all over northeastern Ohio.
