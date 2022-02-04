Due to concerns about the rising cases of COVID-19, the Ashtabula Maritime and Surface Transportation Museum will be cancelling its February History on Tap program, which was scheduled to take place Feb. 8 at Cloven Hoof Brewing. The program will return on March 15 at the Brewery; details of this program will be announced as the date approaches.
History on Tap cancelled for February
- Staff Report
