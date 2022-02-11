The Ohio State Highway Patrol is encouraging fans to plan ahead at Super Bowl parties and make sure there is a designated driver if people are planning to consume alcohol.
According to a press release from OHP, troopers will be cracking down on impaired drivers on Super Bowl Sunday.
“The Cincinnati Bengals have given many Ohioans an extra reason to celebrate the Super Bowl this year,” Governor Mike DeWine said in the release. “I encourage everyone who is cheering on the Bengals on Sunday to celebrate responsibly and designate a sober driver.”
In 2021, OHP arrested 59 individuals for operating a vehicle while intoxicated between 6 a.m. on Super Bowl Sunday and 6 a.m. the following Monday, according to the release. There were two fatal crashes in that time period, and 178 people were injured in crashes, 35 of which were OVI related.
Anyone hosting a Super Bowl party is encouraged to make sure guests have a safe way to get home, and be sure not to serve alcohol to anyone under the age of 21, according to the release.
“As Ohioans gather to watch the game, the Patrol will be working to remove impaired drivers from our roads,” Patrol Superintendent Colonel Richard S. Fambro said in the release. “Making the right decision to plan ahead and designate a sober driver protects you and those around you from the devastating consequences of impaired driving.”
