Editor’s note: High school athletes often underestimate how playing sports helps them. But they have even less insight into how their contributions affect others. Every one of them should read this letter written in support of a favorite basketball player, one of this year’s ACBF Hall of Fame inductees.
In the winter of 1967-68 there was an 11-year-old girl who was a sixth grader at Williamsfield Elementary. She lived with her mom in a little apartment that they had to move to after her dad left her family and Mom had to go to work at the Andover Plastic plant.
There was little money for anything “fun,” but she was allowed to go to the home basketball games up at Pymatuning Valley High School in Andover. Her mom dropped her off with a dollar and would pick her up later. She didn’t go with anyone; she just went and watched the game by herself sitting in that little gym and escaped for a while from all the other “stuff” going on.
She watched intently, especially a senior named Lenny Lattimer. Keep in mind that she had never met this player ... she just watched him. He wasn’t the emotional, pound-his-chest type of player, He just shot that jumper with an ease that made her think he was the greatest thing since peanut butter.
She started taking a pencil to the games to keep track of his points on the free-throw line-up/roster forms that had been mimeographed earlier that day. She kept score the old way, using sticks and then putting one diagonally across so she could count by fives easily.
She started cutting out articles from the Star Beacon describing his abilities. At the last home game, when (the Lakers) won the conference, she remembered to take her red box camera. She had talked her mom into buying a roll of black-and-white film, the kind you had to partially unroll and thread in the back of the camera. When they won (as she knew they would) and were crowded on the floor and climbing a ladder to cut down the net, she took as many pictures of her hero as she could.
When her 12th birthday came, about a couple of weeks later, she took her money and got the pictures developed.
She kept all the articles, the rosters she kept detailed scores on and those pictures in a box. She never got to see him play again as the tournament games were always held at bigger schools that were out of town, but she kept her box and her memories.
When the season was over Lenny was named All-County along with a player from Saint John named Billy Johnson. She remembered that “we” had beaten Saint John because she still had her program with Lenny’s points, so in her mind none of the others were close to being as good as Lenny.
In case you haven’t figured it out yet, I was the 11-year-old girl. I never met Lenny Lattimer, never spoke to him and didn’t know what ever happened to him. I just know that he helped me through some really tough times, and for that I will be eternally grateful. It seemed that everything got better for me, and in May of 1968, my mom remarried to a good man I call my father. Somehow I think Lenny impacted all this, because I was happier, thinking that things would have to get better because of him. Can’t explain why ... thought that just bcause he “was,” everything was better.
I grew up, graduating from PV in 1974. I went to college and came back to this county in 1977. For many years, I worked at the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Department. I met this guy who got hired named Bill Johnson around 1983. I still had this little box with all those memories. I kept it on the shelf in a closet.
Last year, I decided it was time to do something with those yellowed pages. I took the box and all its contents down to the Sheriff’s Department and met with Sheriff Bill Johnson, that player from Saint John that PV beat so many years ago. I gave him the box and said some of it mentioned him and thought maybe his kids would like to see it. It was then that I learned that he still occasionally heard from Lenny Lattimer.
He promised that if he heard from him, he would give it to him. I asked him to please stress that I was not some kind of stalker or groupie, just a kid who thought he was the greatest player in the world.
Months later, just a day or two before Thanksgiving, I got a call from Sheriff Johnson. All he said was: “Guess what?” and I knew he had seen Lenny. He said he had seen Lenny. He said he gave Lenny the box and that Lenny asked to contact me to thank me. Needless to say, I was thrilled.
He called the next day and for the first time in my 52 1/2 years I was speaking to Lenny Lattimer. I told him my “Hallmark Card” story. I caught up with what happened since 1968. It was a good day.
He told me that if he was ever lucky enough to be nominated for the Hall of Fame up here, he would invite me to be there. So it was for purely selfish reasons that I nominated him. I wanted to be there when he gets in!
