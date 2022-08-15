The Saint John football team is young and low in numbers.
But that’s not deterring the Heralds, who look to break through for wins this season.
Here are five players to watch, listed alphabetically:
• Will Anderson, Sophomore, Wide Receiver-Linebacker
The Heralds have just four seniors listed on their roster.
The sophomore and freshman classes provide the buik of Saint John’s roster.
Anderson is a great natural athlete and should make a huge impact at the linebacker position. He’ll also play receiver on the offensive side of the ball. Anderson has the versatility to do a variety of things on the football field.
• Tom Miller, Senior, Center-Defensive Line
The leader of not only the offensive line but really the entire team. He is one of five Miller boys, including his brother Matt. The Miller brothers are known as the “brains of the team,” according to Saint John coach Bob Dlwgosh.
“Tom’s quickness up front will be counted on to generate a running game just as much as his ability to set an example for the young players alongside him.” Dlwgosh said.
• Matt Miller, Senior, Wide Receiver- Linebacker
Miller will also provide much needed leadership from his receiver position.
“He has the skills
to get open and catch the ball, but more importantly understands the importance of blocking and doing
the little things not always noticed,” Dlwgosh said.
• Vin Narducci, Sophomore, Quarterback-Linebacker
Not everyday do you see a guard transitioning to quarterback, but Narducci has put in the work to give himself a great chance to be successful under center this fall.
Not only does he look the part physically, but Narducci has put in the study time and footwork drills necessary for the position.
He’s also a natural leader.
• Jimmy Severino, Senior, Running Back-Defensive Back
A senior, Severino is scheduled to start at running back and defensive back this season.
“Jimmy really stepped up last year and this year as a senior, we’re asking for even more out of him,” Dlwgosh said. “We hope to use his speed to our advantage, putting him at running back and cornerback, in addition to returning kicks.”
Dlwgosh likes Severino’s speed, big-play ability and leadership in helping to guide a young team.
