The Harpersfield fire department is having a Harpersfield community day at the community center on July 16 from 2-10 p.m. Everyone is invited to join in for cheeseburgers and hot dogs with all the fixings with hand cut french fries. drinks and root beer floats and kids games for the family. There are two bands playing “thunder creek’ during the day and the band “H2O” from 7-10 p.m. Beer and coolers will be available all day. Cash only for the food and donations are greatly appreciated. All proceeds are for the Harpersfield volunteer fire department.
Harpersfield Community Day set for July 16
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Federal lawsuit filed against Ashtabula Area City Schools
- Ashtabula County Grand Jury indictments
- Fireworks displays planned for holiday weekend
- Police: Driver lucky to be alive after crash splits car in two
- One man killed, others injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-90
- Man killed when car falls on him while he works on it
- Conneaut Fourth of July parade to take place Saturday
- Triumph after tragedy: Robin Nagle completes mile walk
- Ashtabula man killed in Tuesday morning motorcycle crash
- GUILTY VERDICT: Jury convicts Volpi on one count of rape, 10 other charges
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.