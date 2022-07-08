The Harpersfield fire department is having a Harpersfield community day at the community center on July 16 from 2-10 p.m. Everyone is invited to join in for cheeseburgers and hot dogs with all the fixings with hand cut french fries. drinks and root beer floats and kids games for the family. There are two bands playing “thunder creek’ during the day and the band “H2O” from 7-10 p.m. Beer and coolers will be available all day. Cash only for the food and donations are greatly appreciated. All proceeds are for the Harpersfield volunteer fire department.

