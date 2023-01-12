As a football, wrestling and track coach, Frank Hall is used to guiding and mentoring student-athletes.
The Harbor graduate will now oversee the entire athletic department at Grand Valley.
Hall was approved as GV’s athletic director during a Grand Valley Locals Schools Board of Education meeting on Jan. 9. He officially starts his position on Monday.
“I feel real good that he was available for us in the middle of the year,” GV Superintendent William Nye said during the meeting on Monday. “He has taken a liking to Grand Valley, and is dedicated to making the teams and athletes better.”
Hall takes over for Frank Shreve, who decided to step out of the educational profession and work for a private company.
“I’ve been working in the building at Grand Valley as a youth mentor [through the Ashtabula County Educational Service Center],” Hall said. “I was fortunate to be there.
“I’ve had good relationships with [GV Superintendent] Dr. [William] Nye, [GV Buildings and Grounds Supervisor] Terry Hejduk, [middle school principal and former Mustangs football coach] John [Glavickas] and [GV High Schoool Principal] Roberta [Cozad]. That made it a lot easier. I love high school sports, and love being around the kids. and being part of a great Grand Valley community.”
Hejduk, a parent of a GV fifth-grader, was the Mustangs AD for three years, moving into his current position in the fall of 2020.
“I have known Frank for many years, and had the opportunity to coach his son, Christian,” Hejduk said. “He is a great leader, but his passion to do what is best for the students is what I admire the most.
“I have had many talks already with him and can’t wait to see what the future holds for Grand Valley.”
Hall said one of the goals is to develop athletes.
“With our multi-sport athletes, we need to get them in the weight room ... speed and agility.”
Hall said he plans on working together with the coaches.
“I have some ideas,” he said. “We’ll be implementing a plan to better our athletes physically.”
Mustangs football coach Clint Nims is looking forward to working with Hall.
“We are excited to have coach as part of the Mustang family,” he said.
On the administrative side, the schedules for next fall are mostly finished.
In football, GV is scheduled to open against Conneaut. State powerhouse Kirtland is also back on the schedule. The Mustangs last played the Hornets in 2020.
“We’re going to be working on winter schedules for 2023-24 in February,” Hall said. “We’re very happy in the CVC [Chagrin Valley Conference]. We’ll try and play as many as Ashtabula County schools as we can.”
Hall graduated from Harbor in 1992.
He earned a college degree from Kent State. Hall was an assistant coach at Chardon and Edgewood, then took over the Lakeside football head coaching position in 2013.
Hall coached at Lakeside until 2018.
After Lakeside, he went back to Chardon to coach and watch his children play sports.
His sons, Christian and Mark, were on Chardon’s 2021 Division III state championship football team. Christian was also the starting pitcher in the Division II state championship game, in which the Hilltoppers won 8-5 over Akron Hoban in early June.
“In football, Chardon is like the New York Yankees or New England Patriots,” said Hall, who was recently inducted into the Ashtabula County Hall of Fame during its recent banquet. “Against Hoban, it was a David vs. Goliath story. Our kids played hard.”
Christian was also on Chardon’s 2020 state football team.
Hall is striving for excellence with GV in both the classroom and in athletics.
“We want them to have belief in themselves, the belief in coaches and belief in their community,” he said. “Once they graduate, they will always be a Grand Valley Mustang. We want that mentality of always defending the Valley.”
Hall and his wife, Ashley, have married since 2006.
The couple has eight children — Christian, Mark, Shawn, Marina, Amir, McKenzie, Jaret and Maddie.
Hall has dedicated his life to serving others, including taking a stand against violence in schools.
