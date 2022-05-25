ORWELL — The Grand Valley Local Schools are preparing for a busy weekend with graduation on Sunday and A-Tech awards on Friday evening, said GVLS Superintendent William Nye.
Nye said district officials discussed plans to increase opportunities at the school's community center that started this year to help meet the varied needs of residents of the community during a Monday evening meeting. He said the district plans to provide more services at the school.
Nye said the center will also be used for community members without causing any disruption to school activities. He said details on those plans will be finalized later this summer and stem from a survey that was recently completed.
GVLS also has plans for helping students who may behind on their studies following all of the coronavirus pandemic developments during the last two years, Nye said.
"We are doing remediation for student reading in the elementary school," Nye said. He said a program to help junior high students improve on their knowledge base will also be held during the month of June.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.