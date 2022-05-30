ORWELL — Seniors were reminded to live life “in the moment” and never stop learning on Sunday during Grand Valley High School commencement exercises for the Class of 2022.
The Grand Valley High School football stadium was the place to be for the family and loved ones of seniors setting to take their next step in life.
“It is time to celebrate the rest of your life,” said Grand Valley Local Schools Superintendent William Nye. He also urged the students to be lifelong learners.
Class president Madisyn Millikin spoke on behalf of her class with a mix of humor and practicality. “I am honored that I was chosen to speak, but I can’t [really be honored] because nobody ran against me for class president,” she said with a laugh.
Millikin urged her classmates to relax and not to take things too seriously. She said if you fail a class, you can always take it again, and if you lose your job you can find another, “but you might be eating ramen noodles for a while.”
Grand Valley School Counselor Carrie Brumit had the task of reading all of the scholarships won by graduating seniors. “We have no doubt these graduates will go out and change the world,” she said.
Brumit announced the four students, Isabella Pinto, Charles Pirnat, Emma Sullivan and Brent Warring, who received an honors diploma for maintaining a grade point average of at least 3.5, getting at least a 27 on the ACT test and taking extra classes in math, science, language and history.
Valedictorians Pinto and Sullivan also spoke on behalf of their class.
Pinto said the class had a unique four years with the pandemic and other challenges along the way. “We have all come together and become our true selves... It is time for us to show who we are,” she said.
Sullivan said growing up in a small town provided a special education. “I have known the vast majority of you since we were five years old,” she said
The Class of 2022 missed out on a lot of experiences, including a class camp in fifth grade, and a lot of experiences during their sophomore and junior years because of the pandemic, but learned a great deal along the way.
“We can all say we learned to adjust and change,” she said. Sullivan said all the unique experiences along the way outweighed anything they missed.
She said the day to day experience and the lifelong relationships developed were more important than anything they lost.
“We must live in the moment,” she said of graduation day and the rest of the students’ lives.
