On April 6, 2007, the then-Cleveland Indians were scheduled to open the home season against the Seattle Mariners.
That did not end well as a snowstorm came through Cleveland, forcing delays as players were trying to hit and pitch with snow flying through the air.
Cleveland’s Paul Byrd had a no-hitter going. Then, former Cleveland manager Mike Hargrove, who was leading the Mariners at the time, started arguing with the umpires that the game should be delayed due to the snow. Eventually, the game ended with Cleveland leading 4-0, and one strike needed for a complete game, thus denying Byrd a no-hitter. It may have been one of the best managerial moves of Hargrove’s career.
The four-game series was eventually postponed and Cleveland’s “opener” was moved to Miller Park in Milwaukee, and the Indians played the Los Angeles Angels.
Cleveland ended up advancing to the AL Championship Series, falling 4-3 after holding a 3-1 lead, to the Terry Francona-led Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox swept the Colorado Rockies to win their second World Series title in four years.
On April 7, 2023, the Cleveland Guardians opened the home season against Seattle. The weather was a far cry from 2007 at sun-drenched, albeit brisk, Progressive Field. There was no chance for weather delays.
A lot has happened in 16 years. Players have come and gone and Cleveland even went through a controversial name change, from Indians to Guardians.
But the object is still the same — put yourself in a position to reach the postseason through a division title or Wild Card.
With just eight games played, the talk of playoffs is far back in the rearview mirror. Teams are trying to win a game, a series ….
Both teams have lofty aspirations this season.
The Guardians will look to take the next step in the postseason after losing 3-2 to the New York Yankees in an American League divisional series last October.
Cleveland is continuing on its path of locking up core players to multi-year deals (this year it was second baseman Andres Gimenez and relief pitcher Trevor Stephan), keep developing young talent like pitchers Triston McKenzie and Aaron Civale, outfielders Steven Kwan, Oscar Gonzales and Will Brennan and infielder Gabriel Arias, and adding pieces as necessary, like veterans infielder Josh Bell and catcher Mike Zunino, in the offseason.
It’s a concept that helped the Guardians be competitive, despite working with a lower payroll.
Cleveland is never going to be in the realm of the New York Mets, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers in term of payroll.
Francona, who leads Cleveland baseball in managerial wins, is the wildcard. He’s been re-energized by the talent acquired, and that his team just doesn’t quit.
The Guardians have already shown resiliency in the early going, including winning three, 10-inning gamess and finishing 5-2 against Seattle and Oakland.
It doesn’t alway work out Cleveland’s way, however. On Friday, the Guardians jumped out to a 3-0 lead, only to see the Mariners rally for a 5-3 win.
Where the Guardians will finish is anyone’s guess. There are many factors that go into a season. It’s difficult to win a game, let alone make the postseason.
But it wouldn’t be a surprise if Cleveland and Seattle meet in the postseason in October … with good weather, of course.
