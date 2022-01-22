Ashtabula, OH (44004)

Today

Snow during the morning will give way to lingering snow showers during the afternoon. High near 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers in the evening. Low 11F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.