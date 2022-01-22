GENEVA — More than 65 people braved frigid temperatures on Saturday afternoon to express their desire to see abortion no longer legal in the United States.
The planned walk from Assumption Church to a pavilion in downtown Geneva was cancelled due to frigid temperatures and snow covered sidewalks. Instead, people of varied ages stood along Route 20 in front of Assumption Church on Saturday afternoon. The group gathered to remind people of the Roe v. Wade decision, which legalized abortion nearly 50 years ago.
The March for Life has been held in Geneva for the past three years and several speakers were invited to share their concerns about abortion.
Ed Kurjancic, of the Geneva-Madison Knights of Columbus, opened the event and expressed the hope of many in attendance that the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade. He said 63 million abortions have created the "largest holocaust in human history."
"Help our society to emerge from the culture of ignorance," Kurjancic prayed before the participants went outside into the cold temperatures.
Donna Carter of Geneva was one of the people carrying anti-abortion signs and expressing concern for the unborn. "I am fighting for the babies," she said.
Catherine Schmidt, vice president of the Ashtabula County Friends for Life, said she also hopes that the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade.
A number of cars driving along Route 20 beeped their horns in solidarity with the marchers.
The marchers were outside for about a half hour before returning to the Assumption Parish Hall to hear Christy Ballor, a woman who had an abortion and was plagued with guilt, and Joe Knopp, who is running for lieutenant governor with Jim Renacci.
Ballor shared her story that culminated with her ignoring the feelings about her abortion for 30 years. She has since dedicated much of her life to fighting abortion.
Knopp told of his experiences as a child living on the streets of Philadelphia and how a volunteer for a church helped him find community at an orphanage. He produced the movie "Unplanned" and spoke about his concern about abortion and the families it affects.
