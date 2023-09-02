Staff Report
Grand Valley Local Schools is proud to announce its 2023 athletic hall of fame class.
The 2023 athletic hall of fame class consists of: Joe Kocab, Becky (Millikin) Parkhurst, Mike Brosovich, coach Donald Marsh and contributor John Dolan.
Induction weekend is Sept. 15-16 at GV. The class will be being introduced at GV’s home football game against Wickliffe on Sept. 15, followed by a luncheon and official induction on Sept. 16.
• A 1987 graduate, Kocab earned three varsity letters in both football and baseball. He was all-Grand River Conference and all-Ashtabula County in both sports, and was also a special mention All-Ohio selection in football after helping lead the Mustangs to a league championship and playoff appearance his senior year as an offensive guard.
• Parkhurst, a 1991 graduate, played four years in both girls basketball and cross country, as well as three years in softball. In her one year of running track, she set a GV school record with a time of 11:55 in the 3200-run and was an eighth-place finisher in the state track meet that season.
• A 2001 graduate, Brosovich earned 10 varsity letters in his career, including four in football, three in basketball and three in baseball. He was an all-Chagrin Valley Conference selection and all-Ashtabula County selection in all three sports. In addition, Brosovich was selected third team All-Ohio in basketball and special mention All-Ohio in football.
• Marsh was the boys track coach from 1976-1985, leading the Mustangs to Grand River Conference championships four times. He coached five state-placers in track and 12 school records were set during his coaching tenure. Additionally, he coached boys cross country from 1977-1979 and junior high basketball from 1976-2007.
• Dolan was instrumental in a variety of capacities in the Grand Valley Athletic Department as a member of the school board and active member of the athletic boosters.
He was instrumental in the construction of the press box and helped rebuild the dugouts at the baseball fields.
After being introduced at the Sept. 15 football game, the induction class will be honored at a luncheon on Sept. 16.
Social gathering is at 4:30 p.m., with the dinner and induction ceremony beginning at 5 p.m.
Teammates, family, friends and supporters are encouraged to attend both the football game and the luncheon dinner.
Tickets for the luncheon event, which is being catered by Sticky Fingers BBQ & Cafe, are $20.
For more information and to order tickets, call Ralph Turk 440-567-0926 or John Kampf at 440-251-5647.
