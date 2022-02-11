EDITOR’S NOTE: The indictment of a person by a grand jury or otherwise is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until proven guilty. All information is taken from Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.
• Lauren Nichole Ayers, of 1136 West 9th Street, Apartment 2, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, and one count of criminal damaging or endangering, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Ayers is accused of causing serious physical harm to a family or household member and causing or creating substantial risk of physical harm to another person’s property in Ashtabula on Nov. 7, 2021.
• Jason Lee Faulkerson, of 5733 Madison Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Faulkerson is accused of causing serious physical harm to person in Ashtabula Township on Oct. 3.
• Edmond Michael Birdson, of the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center, and Catherine Marie Defini, of 4887 Marigold Road, Mentor, were indicted on one count of trafficking in cocaine, a first-degree felony, and one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony.
They are accused of preparing to ship, shipping, transporting, delivering, preparing to distribute or distributing 30.42 grams of cocaine and selling or offering to sell 17.28 grams of methamphetamine on May 12, 2021.
• Ted James Ingledue, of 562 Broad Street, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.
Ingledue is accused of possessing 8.43 grams of methamphetamine in Conneaut on May 3, 2021.
• Saul Edwardo Davila-Ortiz, of 5424 Adams Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.
Davila-Ortiz is accused of possessing 12.93 grams of methamphetamine on Sept. 23, 2021.
• Donna Jean Foss, of 5012 Topper Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, second-degree felonies.
Foss is accused of preparing to ship, shipping, transporting, delivering, preparing to distribute or distributing 55.24 grams of methamphetamine on Feb. 17, 2021.
• Aaron Michael Reed and Kassandra Reed, both of 455 West Main Road, Conneaut, were indicted on one count of endangering children, a third-degree felony.
They are accused of, while a parent, guardian, custodian, person having custody or control, or person in loco parentis of a child, creating substantial risk to the health or safety of the child in Conneaut between May 26 and June 1, 2021.
• James H. Egeland and Kimberly A. Egeland et al to James H. Egeland and Kimberly A. Egeland et al, 5257 Log Cabin Drive, Geneva-on-the-Lake, .04 acre, $5,000
• James H. Egeland and Kimberly A. Egeland et al to Clyde B. Swiger, 5257 Log Cabin Drive, Geneva-on-the-Lake, .04 acre, $5,000
• Joseph S. Ricket to Susan Lynn Marshall, 1042 Elk Drive, Saybrook Township, .16 acre, $154,000
• Edward D. Costella to Amy Kuhn and Chad Kuhn, 196 E. Jefferson St., Jefferson, .5 acre, $244,900
• Tyler M. Brown and Mindy Hamilton to Kevin A. Strauser and Katelyn L. Strauser, 5920 Footville Richmond Road, Richmond Township, 3.8 acres, $180,000
• Joshua Gest to Amber R. Kendzerski, 531 W. Main Road, Conneaut, .26 acre, $72,000
• MK2 Properties LLC to RBS Legacy Holdings LLC, 4220 Main Ave., Ashtabula, .29 acre, $300,000
• Scott E. Blank and Sharon L. Blank to Stephanie M. Weir, 1711 South Ridge Road, Ashtabula Township, .45 acre, $155,000
• Bradley K. Indoe to Janice Henton, 1425 Debra Drive, Plymouth Township, .61 acre, $214,000
• Brittany A. Slack and Michael D. Slack to Breana Brown, 5277 Route 193, Kingsville Township, 5 acres, $265,000
• Rodney W. Bilicic to Melvin D. Yoder and Susan M. Yoder, New London Road, Saybrook Township, 30 acres, $60,000
• Adele C. Stewart (trustee), Adele C. Stewart Revocable Living Trust, Nathan Shuping, 1211 Dodgeville Road, New Lyme Township, 1.5 acres, $157,000
• Geraldine Jerome, Linc O. Jerome, Carolyn M. Behr-Jerome, 582 Penny Lane, Lenox Township, 1.3 acres, $169,900
• Linda S. Cover to Ryan Anderson, 142 Daniels Ave., Conneaut, .76 acre, $75,000
• Linda Sue Cover to Ryan Anderson, 150 Daniels Ave., Conneaut, 7 acres, $125,000
• Kirt McDerment, Jessica Moravetz, Alex Hrwatzki, Tote Road, Austinburg Township, 3.9 acres, $31,000
• James H. Steiner and Valerie A. Steiner to Keith J. Severino, 3351 Ninety Road, Plymouth Township, 18.2 acres, $123,000
• John A. Bainton to Jeffrey A. Vogt and and Karen J. Vogt, 1021 Route 307, Jefferson Township, 1.9 acres, $211,500
• Karey Lunghofer, David Guglielmo, Joan Adams, 4240 Lake Road, Saybrook Township, .33 acre, $240,000
• Knapp Road LLC, Raymond R. Miller Jr., Aden R. Miller, Forman Road, Saybrook Township, 116 acres, $195,000
• Mandr Ltd. (trustee) to Esther Nagle and Sean Nagle, 4723 Strong Ave., Ashtabula, .25 acre, $34,000
• Edward S. Zasadzinski and Mildred C. Zasadzinski to David Ross Gumm and Paul J. Gumm, 103 W. Jefferson St., Jefferson, .69 acre, $219,900
• Windsor Road Land LLC to Aaron Shetler and Lydia Shetler, 2512 Fillingham Road (12.5 acres) and 2588 Fillingham Road (60 acres), Rome Township, $575,000
• Frances M. Cogan to NEO Development Corp., 3624 North Ridge Road, Ashtabula Township, .8 acre, $115,600
• Westwood Partnership LLP to John Coblentz and Mary Coblentz, Chestnut Street (94.6 acres) and West Street (93.4 acres), Geneva, $370,000
• Westwood Partnership LLP to John Coblentz and Mary Coblentz, 5681 South Ridge Road, Harpersfield Township, 45.7 acres, $370,000
• Bruner Land Company Inc. to Davy M. Canter and Debra A. Canter, South Ridge Road, Kingsville Township, 39.7 acres, $139,900
• Peter Malloy, Tracy Malloy, Jane A. Noble, Winnebago Drive, Andover Township, $32,000
• RMKD Holding Co. to The Move Church, 4540 Park Ave., Ashtabula, .11 acre, $70,000
• Charlotte M. Kirkwood (trustee) to John R. Zipfel and Laura M. Zipfel, Swinger Avenue, Andover Township, $24,000
• William E. Lundgren, Mark A. Lundgren et al, Chelsea Luce, 675 Buffalo St., Conneaut, .16 acre, $170,000
• Ashley M. Painter and Matthew Painter to Vlatko Safradin and Marina Safradin, 685 Millwood Drive, Geneva, .30 acre, $185,000
• Mandr Ltd. (trustee) to Lynn V. Ridenour, 164 E. Cedar St., Jefferson, .45 acre, $78,200
• Soltese Builders Inc. to Mark W. Harrison and Justine M. Harrison, Rome Rock Creek Road, Rome Township, .31 acre, $12,000
• 6531 Lake Road West LLC to John Tataseo and Diane Tataseo, 6531 Lake Road, Saybrook Township, .17 acre, $135,000
• Doris I. Loveland to Daniel J. Rhodes and Stacie M. Rhodes, 296 Cleveland Ave., Andover, .31 acre, $109,900
• Molded Fiber Glass Companies to Mary Jo Taylor, 4699 Lake Road, Geneva-on-the-Lake, $360,000
• Toth Family Limited Partnership to Daniel Q. Wardel, Conneaut Terrace, Morgan Township, .29 acre, $6,000
• Dustin Kaczoroski to Michael Nelson, 750 Harbor St. and 698 Harbor St., Conneaut, .16 acre, $138,000
• Daniel E. Kerwin and Deborah Kerwin to Timothy Scott Hackett and Michael T. McGeehan, 6103 North Ridge Road, Saybrook Township, 38.8 acres, $175,000
• Joseph J. Lawrence and Betty L. Lawrence to Brian Cox and Jennifer Cox, 773 Dutchcraft Ave., Andover Township, $16,750
• Jason W. Kushner to Levi J. Byler and Susan M. Byler, 2626 Windsor Road, Wayne Township, 27.9 acres, $90,000
• Francis J. Dzurenko and Joann T. Dzurenko to Megan M. Clark and Christopher C. Clark, 2263 Morning Star Drive, Morgan Township, .28 acre, $403,000
• PNC Properties LLC to Freshstart Housing Solutions LLC, 2457 Route 46, Lenox Township, .32 acre, $40,000
• Veronica L. Griswold to Victor Nunez Badea and Lillian Nunez Badea, 466 Broad St., Conneaut, .47 acre, $90,000
• Rocky Wiles to Dylan A. Reksten, 5741 Laskey Road, Hartsgrove Township, 1 acre, $140,000
• Christina Farmakis-King and Jamie Zeigler (trustees) to Christopher O’Brien and Laura O’Brien, 728 Whitney St., Conneaut, $18,000
• Timothy Ely to CC Stew LLC, 685 Harbor St., Conneaut, .16 acre, $28,000
• Todd W. Anderson to F&R Stevens Inc., 302 S. Market St., Jefferson, .21 acre, $111,000
• Peter J. Wing and Kathy A. Wing to Endeavor Farm LLC, Englewood Avenue, North Kingsville, .08 acre, $70,000
Anastasia Pykus to Windsor Road Land LLC, 3738 South Ridge Road, Ashtabula Township, 27.1 acres, $185,000
Cora Sweet, Eric Wardrum, Mark Wardrum, Route 7, Williamsfield Township, 13.3 acres, $59,900
John A. Baise, Norman J. Yoder, John L. Yoder, Laskey Road, Hartsgrove Township, 48.3 acres, $200,000
Claudia Lynn McGinty to James A. Novotny and Dana F. Novotney, 499 Eagle Point, Morgan Township, .53 acre, $385,000
TRS Property Management LLC, Linda Fisher, Susan Lux, 436 Sandusky St., Conneaut, .15 acre, $45,000
Benjamin Poff and Amber N. Poff to Darrik A. Gould and Suzanne Hayes, 348 N. Amboy Road, Conneaut, .97 acre, $100,000
Andrew S. Carter to Jake L. King, 2827 W. 13th St., Saybrook Township, .22 acre, $122,000
Joseph C. Sumpman and Paula R. Sumpman to John Druga and Aimee Simpson, 1926 Penguin Ave., Andover Township, $10,500
Michael A. Ilenich to Joseph P. Sweeney, 2919 High St., Morgan Township, .54 acre, $66,400
William R. Herzog, Mike Pochedly, Kimberly McSkimming, 6624 Hiram Ave., Ashtabula, 1.28 acres, $210,000
Wilma L. Kotila to Jeffrey P. Novak, 8007 Center Road, Saybrook Township, 1.6 acres, $100,000
Robert C. DeMarco, Constance K. Fedor, Ruth Mooney, 923 Buffalo St., Conneaut, .12 acre, $80,000
Rick L. Armstrong to Rodney C. Rodgers, 3216 Ridgewood Ave., Ashtabula Township, .49 acre, $30,000
John M. Palinkas to Craig S. Asari and Darla S. Asari, 4735 South Ridge Road, Ashtabula Township, 4.9 acres, $165,000
KBLP Ltd. to Aaron Thomas Snopek, 2232 W. 10th St., Saybrook Township, .20 acre, $112,900
Armington Farms LLC to Stream & Wetlands Foundation, Route 45, Austinburg Township, 149.7 acres, $750,000
Michael Angel and Heather Angel to Lowell W. Sowry and Linda J. Sowry, 6336 Hiram Ave., Ashtabula, .14 acre, $175,000
Geneva BTS Retail LLC to Northbound Galavant LLC, 4830 North Ridge Road, Geneva Township, 9.5 acres, $1.8 million
Niki Properties II LP, Niki Olive Drive LLC et al, Lambro Ashtabula LLC, 2390 W. Prospect Road, Saybrook Township, 5 acres, $5.6 million
Adam N. Jahn, Michelle Bernardo, Kimberly A. Snyder, 4596 County Line Road, Geneva Township, .34 acre, $155,000
Tina Holmes to Jonathan Stolson and Cynthia Stolson, 1811 Myrtle Ave., Saybrook Township, .17 acre, $50,000
Green Gables LLC to Larry M. Clark and Allyson M. Clark, 549 Buffalo St., Conneaut, .11 acre, $57,000
Vahn Group LLC to Adam M. McElhinney and Michelle A. McElhinney, Route 6, Andover Township, 2 acres, $11,000
Michael A. Laurello and Renee M. Laurello to Juline McDaniel and Kevin J. McDaniel, 284 Pepperidge Drive, Geneva, .69 acre, $336,000
Douglas A. Terlecki to Daniel A. Zappola and Susan K. Zappola, 5591 Loveland Road, Cherry Valley Township, 5 acres, $85,500
Amanda M. Kinser-Vins and Wesley J. Vins to Loren D. Hopkins and Barbara L. Hopkins, Countyline Road/Route 7, Williamsfield Township, 17.3 acres, $81,000
Robert E. Wise and Barbara J. Wise to Jonathan Ehrenfeld, 5230 Clay St., Harpersfield Township, 8.7 acres, $290,000
James A. Savage and Ann M. Savage, Ann M. Savage et al, Jennifer Soltis (trustee), The Never Enough Family Title Holding Trust, Route 534, Trumbull Township, $143,000
Scott L. Case to A Team Empire LLC, 860 Center St., Ashtabula, .25 acre, $60,000
Christine Shorter, Joseph P. Dugan, Deborah A. Stanko, 4905 Presidential Ave., Geneva-on-the-Lake, .06 acre, $135,000
Jacob Newsome to Margaret H. Williams and Kevin C. Williams, 2921 Saybula Drive, Saybrook Township, .22 acre, $205,000
Paula J. Breedlove to Benjamin F. Poff and Amber N. Poff, 2187 James Drive, Kingsville Township, .37 acre, $159,900
Hideaway Retreat LLC to Terese R. Jungle, 5205 Fairfax Road, Geneva-on-the-Lake, .11 acre, $255,000
John M. Winfield to Kyle Pohto, 1456 State Road, Trumbull Township, 1 acre, $13,000
Gilbert R. Pudder to Ian Langenderfer, 410 Second St., Geneva, .18 acre, $149,900
ACC Investments Limited to Treasa Lynn Douglas, 818 W. 54th St., Ashtabula, .08 acre, $36,300
Debora Evans to Jacob A. Petersheim and Anna J. Petersheim, 4346 Creek Road, Cherry Valley Township, 10.6 acres, $85,000
Shirley M. Britton to Allen L. Sparks and Patricia A. Sparks, 3911 Route 167, Denmark Township, 40 acres, $159,000
Jesse Koehler, Carrie Williams, Jesse Koehler, 5869 North Ave., Geneva Township, 10.7 acres, $22,500
Lawrence N. Sutton and Janice Sutton to Brandon P. Strahler and Meghan A. Strahler, 25 East Drive, Geneva Township, .12 acre, $25,000
John Bernard and Brenda L. Bernard to Montgomery Street Homes LLC, 2117 E. 40th St., Ashtabula Township, .12 acre, $100,000
Ann E. Dowd and William Dowd (trustees) et al to Montrose Real Estate VI LLC, 2864 Clay St. (26.6 acres) and Route 45 (27.6 acres), Austinburg Township, $650,000
Corey P. Leonard and Katherine S. Leonard to US Bank National Association, 476 Second St., Geneva, .18 acre, $44,378
Valerie Howard to Robert West and Kami West, Skamper Avenue, Andover Township, $4,000
Harris Woods Development LLC, to Philip S. Holden and Carolyn A. Holden, Alexander Avenue, Harpersfield Township, $185,000
Gary L. Myers to South Shore Property Holdings LLC, 4169 Route 45, Rome Township, 11.8 acres, $45,000
Charles Miller to Arthur L. Allen, 1329 Prospect Road, Ashtabula, .16 acre, $108,000
Christine M. Caruso to Charles Herpy Jr. and Celinda Herpy, 5125 University Drive, Geneva-on-the-Lake, .06 acre, $55,000
John R. Luttrelle and Patricia A. Luttrelle to Susan Lattin, 4207 Lake Road, Saybrook Township, .27 acre, $219,500
Michael K. Lloyd to David Martin and Tara Martin, Fortney Road, Windsor Township, 39.9 acres, $160,000
