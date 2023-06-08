When your brother is a Division I college player and your high school team is full of stars, you don’t get too used to answering questions about postseason awards.
Instead, Kean Arkenburg has been content to just stay under the shadow of those around him throughout his baseball playing career.
This season, though, not much was going to cast any shade on the season the Geneva junior had. He hit at a .462 clip with a team-best on-base percentage of .550.
Arkenburg also led his team with 28 runs scores and 26 stolen bases. In addition, he sported a 1.24 earned run average.
For his body of work this season, Arkenburg has gone from a guy who had been content to ride under the radar to being named Ashtabula County Co- Player of Year as voted on by the county coaches, along with Edgewood’s Logan Kray.
Of course, when asked about the award, Arkenburg wasn’t sure what to say.
“To be honest, it’s not something I ever expected,” he said. “But as the season progressed, my hitting started to become much more consistent, I guess. I thought I might get some rewards or something like that.”
The player may not have expected it, but Eagles coach Terry Hejduk said there was no good reason for it not to happen.
“My question to him at the beginning of the season was ‘Why not?’” Hejduk said of a conversation with Arkenburg last fall. “I told him ‘you have a brother [Noah] that plays at Marshall [University] and everyone knows who [his younger brother] Shea is. You can easily get overshadowed, but you are one heckuva of a player. Why can’t you be county player of the year?’ I told him he just needs to believe in himself and to see him named Ashtabula County Player of the Year is just amazing.”
If there was one thing Arkenburg may have needed for the season, it might have been just a little shot of confidence.
“I believed in my team, I just didn’t know how much I believed in myself,” he said. “But my coach told me how much he believed in me and how he thought I was going to have a really good season. That really helped me and our whole team. I put in a lot of work and I guess it paid off.”
As a player, there’s a lot any coach would like about having Arkenburg on the roster.
First of all, he can be pencilled in any spot of the order and on the field.
Hejduk used him mainly in the seven hole where he provided nice production for the bottom of the order.
Defensively, Arkenburg’s main position was at catcher, but he played everywhere except centerfield this season.
“He was our Swiss Army knife,” Hejduk said.
Typically he’d been a catcher or play outfield, but took on the challenge of being asked to broaden his horizons a bit.
“It was the first time I’d played infield,” Arkenberg said. “At first, it was a challenge, but once I got used to it, it was pretty easy for me.”
Versatility was one key to his game, his baseball IQ was another.
“I watch a lot of MLB and a lot of NCAA baseball,” Arkenburg said. “That’s a part of the game I’ve always worked on.”
Being able to adjust to new positions and situations and having a good understanding of the mental side of the game are main components of what Hejduk said makes Arkenberg such a success.
“He’s got a great attitude,” the coach said. “He believes in his skill, he’s just calm, cool and collected. He never gets overworked or overhyped. He just works on his craft and he’s super coachable.”
With the play of Arkenburg and his teammates, the Eagles had a banner season, going 17-6-1 overall, and 10-2 in the Chagrin Valley Conference Chagrin Division for first place.
It was a team he said was special.
“It was really satisfying,” Arkenberg said. “I think it was the first championship Geneva had won in like over 40 years, so it was really exciting.”
