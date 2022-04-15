GENEVA — City leaders are aiming for a clean start to spring with programs to make the city a better place to live.
On April 23, from 9 a.m. to late morning at Kiwanis Park and Memorial Field, the Geneva Sustainability and Shade Tree commissions are sponsoring a clean-up day to beautify parts of the city. A community garden program will also begin the same day at the Geneva Public Library
“We all have a part to play in making Geneva great. We hope that residents will join us this Earth Day in creating a more sustainable, integrated environmental goals and initiatives that create a more prosperous, healthy, equitable and resilient city,” said Jeff Griffiths, chairman of both commissions.
He said volunteers will be asked to clean up Geneva by picking up trash and debris. Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather and in clothes that can get dirty.
“This is a family and youth friendly event,” Griffiths said.
Permission slips will be needed for those under 18 years of age.
The city will also be kicking off its waste disposal program on May 9. The program will be held the second and fourth Monday of each month, starting in May and concluding in October, said Geneva Street Department Supervisor Tim Biitner.
The street pick-up program started last year and went well, he said.
Items required to be placed in recyclable paper bags will include leaves, grass clippings, old mulch, flower bed clippings and small twigs, Biitner said.
“They can’t be in plastic bags,” he said.
Bittner said it is important not to have any trash in any of the bags. He said the items must be in place by 7 a.m. on Monday mornings and no metal, plastic, garbage, batteries or hazardous waste will be allowed.
