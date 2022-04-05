GENEVA — The Geneva Sustainability Commission, in partnership with the Geneva Neighborhood Progress and the Geneva Public Library, is accepting applications for garden plots at the library.
“Garden plots are available for City of Geneva residents for the spring-fall seasons,” said Jeff Griffiths, committee chairman. Approved applicants will be asked to attend a garden orientation and agree to plot usage guidelines.
Paper applications are available at the library or at https://forms.gle/BYK8X7EWH3B5E5Us8. This the first season for the Geneva Community Garden.
