GENEVA — City officials continue to work with county representatives to determine Geneva’s financial obligation in the construction of a new water tower in Harpersfield Township.
Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette said a contract with the county regarding water projects has been in dispute since at least 2006. Geneva City Councilman Philip Cordova affirmed the long-term disagreement.
The Harpersfield Water Tower project presently is estimated to cost around $2.75 million, but supply prices are still volatile, Varckette said. “The solicitor and I will be meeting later this month with Ashtabula County Department of Environmental Services representatives to review and discuss the terms and conditions,” he said of an agreement that exists between the county and the city.
Varckette said it is presently the county’s position that the city owes 50 percent of the project. Geneva Solicitor Gary Pasqualone said he doesn’t believe that is the case and negotiations are ongoing.
Councilman Jeff Griffiths questioned how the project could start, possibly in July or August, without the city’s cost of the project finalized. Varckette and Pasqualone said the discussions continue and money wouldn’t need to change hands till 2024 or possibly 2025.
In other business:
• Varckette affirmed the new bid opening date for the $6 million West Main Project will be Friday. He said $3.5 million in grants have been applied for regarding the project and any monies received would lower the amount that would needed to be borrowed.
• The Pleasant Avenue/ Route 534 intersection widening project is scheduled to Monday with excavation work and be completed in seven to 10 days at a cost of $126,095.75, he said.
• Zoning code reviews are on-going and a revised section regarding weeds was also discussed.
• Scott Carley, Brent Carrick, Phil Anderson, James Resstad and Wes Burns were all re-appointed to the soccer board, and Andy Netzel, Terri Carrick and Mike Palinkas received first- time appointments.
