Geneva Police Reports
• A loud music complaint was filed in the 100 block of Ansel Road at 12:50 a.m. Aug. 8.
• A theft/larceny was reported in the 600 block of Sherman Street at 2:38 p.m. on Aug. 8.
• Reckless driving was reported on Austin Road at 8:16 p.m. on Aug. 8.
• An assault was reported in the 100 block of Woodlawn Street at 9:11 p.m. on Aug. 8.
• A suspicious person was Reported on South Street at 8:54 a.m. on Aug. 9.
• A suspicious person was reported on South Street at 9:46 a.m. on Aug. 9.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Elm Street at 10:01 a.m. on Aug.
• An assault was reported in the 500 block of North Street at 10:55 a.m. on Aug. 9.
• A fraud/forgery was reported in the 100 block of Lockwood Street at 1:07 p.m. on Aug. 9.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 70 block of Depot Street at 8:07 p.m. on Aug. 9.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of North Street at 11:09 p.m. on Aug. 9.
• Suspicious noise was reported in the 400 block of Vine Street at 12:02 a.m. on Aug. 10.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Woodlawn Street.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of East Main Street at1:20 a.m. on Aug. 10.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of North Eagle Street at 1:38 a.m. on Aug. 10.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of South Street at 5:55 p.m. on Aug. 10.
• Suspicious activity was reported at the intersectionof Erie and South streets at 1:42 a.m. on Aug. 11.
• A theft/larceny was reported in the 200 block of Vine Street at 8:58 a.m. on Aug. 11.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Pepperidge Drive at 8:48 p.m. on Aug. 11.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Walnut Street at 11:56 a.m. on Aug. 12.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 60 block of Pepperidge Drive at 9:33 p.m. on Aug. 12.
• A theft/larceny was reported in the 100 block of North Elm Street at 11:16 p.m on Aug. 12.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 500 block of East Main Street at 10:58 a.m. on Aug. 13.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street at 12:52 a.m. on Aug. 15.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Kiwanis Park at 9:23 p.m. on Aug. 15.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of North Street at 7:28 a.m. on Aug. 16.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 800 block of South Street at 11:37 a.m. on Aug. 16.
• Reckless driving was reported in the 600 block of East Main Street at 5:08 p.m. on Aug. 16.
• Reckless driving was reported in the 800 block of West Main Street at 5:42 p.m. on Aug. 16.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of West Main street at 8:49 a.m. on Aug. 17.
• Reckless driving was reported in on East Main Street at 12:57 p.m. on Aug. 17.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Elm Street at 1:34 p.m on Aug. 17.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 100 block of Woodlawn Street at4:29 p.m. on Aug. 17.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Burrows Street at 4:51 p.m. on Aug. 17.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 400 block of South Street at 8:33 a.m. on Aug. 17.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 1100 block of South Street at 3:13 a.m. on Aug. 18.
• A disturbance was reported int he 1000 block of Millwood Street at 8:59 a.m. on Aug. 18.
• Harassment was reported in the 40 block of Forest Street at 2:20 p.m. on Aug. 18.
• Reckless driving was reported in the 200 block of East Main Street at 8:11 p.m. on Aug. 18.
• Harassment was reported in the 30 block of Lockwood Street at 11:03 p.m. on Aug. 18.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of East Min Street 12:04 p.m on Aug. 19.
• Suspicious activity was reported on South Street at 8:16 p.m. on Aug. 19.
• An assault was reported in the 100 block of Burrows Street at 2:46 p.m. on Aug. 20.
• An assault was reported in the 800 block of East Main street at 6:16 a.m. on Aug. 20.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of South Street at 1026 a.m. on Aug. 20.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 100 block of Burrows Street at 12:02 p.m. on Aug. 20.
• A theft/larceny was reported in the 200 block of Eat Main Street at 3:50 p.m. on Aug. 20.
• A suspicious person was reported on Kiwanis Park Drive at 7:59 p.m. on Aug. 20.
• A suspicious person was reported on North Eagle Street at 11 p.m. on Aug. 20.
• Reckless driving was reported in the 800 block of West Main Street at 10:18 a.m. on Aug. 20.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 30 block of Park Street at 12:35 a.m on Aug. 21.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 70 block of South Street at 1:15 p.m. on Aug. 21.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of Walnut Street at 7:13 .m. on Aug. 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.